Bizzabo Announces 724% Growth of In-Person Events in 2022

In-person events represent 62% of Q4 events being hosted on Bizzabo

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the Event Experience Operating System (OS), announced today a 20% increase in the number of events hosted on its platform, compared to last year. This growth follows the resurgence of in-person events, along with Bizzabo's continued investment in its product and culture. Between January and September 2022 alone, the number of in-person events held on Bizzabo's Event Experience OS increased by 724%. The majority of events held in the second half of 2022 will occur in person.

Bizzabo Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship (PRNewsfoto/Bizzabo) (PRNewswire)

"In-person events have returned this year, and their purpose has been elevated as marketers bring a renewed focus on delivering meaningful experiences for those gathering physically and virtually," said Alon Alroy , CMO and co-founder of Bizzabo . "Events are an essential part of any marketing strategy to generate sales pipeline, build brands, and communities. That's why we're doubling down on our Event Experience OS to truly elevate the experience for attendees, sponsors, exhibitors and organizers."

As in-person events return, hybrid events continue to be a table stakes option for Event Experience Leaders. Hybrid events have made up 7-11% of events held monthly on the Bizzabo platform since March 2022. According to a recent survey conducted by Bizzabo , 68% of event organizers plan to have a virtual component at their next in-person event.

And while the number of in-person and hybrid events has grown, virtual events remain a crucial component of marketing strategies. Between January and September 2022, the number of virtual events held on the Bizzabo platform has been consistent, decreasing just 0.43%.

Amid this growth, Bizzabo is closing new client deals 44% faster, with an expanded customer base that includes Wella, Stack Overflow, Federal Reserve Bank and 6Sense, among others.

In recent months, Bizzabo has invested in its Event Experience OS, the industry and its workforce by:

Launching its new on-site software offering with an enhanced check-in solution and expanding its award winning event app.

Powering Hubspot's INBOUND 2022 with its innovative smart wearable technology.

Enhancing the Bizzabo Networking product feature, providing a community space with one-on-one messaging, spontaneous meetings and smart scheduling capabilities.

The Venue as a digital destination enabling event participants to consume content, network and connect at events of all formats. Launchingas a digital destination enabling event participants to consume content, network and connect at events of all formats.

Launching the company's inaugural Event Experience Awards, recognizing the Top 55 Event Experience Leaders of 2022.

Event Success: Maximizing the Business Impact of In-person, Virtual, and Hybrid Experiences " book, published by Wiley. Releasing the "" book, published by Wiley.

Moving into new offices in Tel Aviv and New York , custom-designed to support collaborative, in-person experiences.

Simone Astuni to Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Meital Gurman to Vice President of Product, and Noa Weyl to Vice President of Legal, and hiring Kerry Lambert as Vice President of Customer Success and Melissa Hardt as Vice President of Revenue Marketing. Promotingto Senior Vice President of Customer Experience,to Vice President of Product, andto Vice President of Legal, and hiringas Vice President of Customer Success andas Vice President of Revenue Marketing.

Additionally, the company earned several high-profile accolades, including:

Ranking in the top 25% on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for 2022, placing at No. 1,093.

Being named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list.

2022 BIG Innovation award and the 2022 SaaS Awards' Best SaaS Product for Ticketing or Event Management award, ranking as a finalist in the Event Technology Awards for the Best New Technology Product and Best Event Management Platform categories and winning three Global Eventex Awards . Earning Business Intelligence Group'sand the 2022 SaaS Awards' Best SaaS Product for Ticketing or Event Management award, ranking as a finalist in the Event Technology Awards for the Best New Technology Product and Best Event Management Platform categories and winning three

Bizzabo continues to power high-energy in-person, virtual and hybrid events for the world's leading brands. For more information about Bizzabo and the Event Experience OS, visit www.bizzabo.com .

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data private and secure. Bizzabo powers the events of world-leading brands — from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies. Bizzabo was founded in 2011 by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan. Headquartered in New York and Tel-Aviv, Bizzabo has additional offices in Kyiv, Montreal, and London to support its global customer base.

