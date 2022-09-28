KEREN AVIDAR NAMED INX GLOBAL GENERAL COUNSEL

Renowned Corporate and Regulatory Attorney Brings Two Decades of Legal Expertise in International & U.S. Financial Markets to INX Leadership

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF ) ("INX"), a broker-dealer and inter-dealer broker, announced today that Keren Avidar has joined INX as Global General Counsel. In her new role at INX, Avidar will employ decades of experience working in high-ranking leadership positions at prestigious law firms worldwide to provide legal, compliance and regulatory guidance as the company continues to shape the future of the digital economy.

"We welcome Ms. Avidar to the INX family and are thrilled to have the opportunity to leverage her pristine reputation as one of the finest legal minds in global digital finance," said Shy Datika, CEO of INX. "Our continued mission is to work hand-in-hand with U.S. and international regulatory bodies to build successful bridges between the traditional and digital economies at scale. Ms. Avidar has the background and expertise to help us navigate this process now and well into the future."

As INX's Global General Counsel, Avidar will be involved in all aspects of the company's legal, regulatory and compliance matters. From setting governance policies to establishing standards and implementing procedures for effective compliance programs throughout the organization, Avidar will ensure INX's solutions for issuing and trading digital assets continue to thrive knowing that all legal and compliance aspects are covered.

"I'm excited to join the INX team of experienced professionals that continue to innovate the digital asset market, while encouraging regulation. At INX, we believe that the regulatory framework is intended to protect investors and preserve financial stability, which allows for greater growth and adoption," said Keren Avidar, INX's Global General Counsel. "I am privileged to be part of the INX team in our collective efforts to help build the digital asset ecosystem on a solid regulatory foundation."

As a member of both the New York and Israeli Bar Association, Avidar is a globally sought-after authority on relevant laws and regulations of traditional and digital asset trading all over the world, including the regulatory bodies that oversee global markets like the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), as well as European Securities & Markets Authority (ESMA), European market infrastructure regulation (EMIR), and many others.

Avidar's deep knowledge of global trading standards and practices will be vital as INX builds on its mission to increase access for U.S. and international investors to the growing opportunities in the digital economy – setting a global standard for effectively achieving democratization in financial markets. For more information about INX, visit https://www.inx.co/

About INX:

INX provides a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and innovative regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc. INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$83 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here .

