Molecular Loop Biosciences launches Monkeypox Research Sequencing Panels

Leading genomic solutions provider launches NGS sample prep kits for researchers interested in identifying novel monkeypox variants through simple, viral surveillance solutions

Molecular Loop Monkeypox Research panels now available for large-scale viral surveillance

Simple 4-step, single-tube workflow, with 7800+ probes targeting the full genome

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Loop Biosciences, Inc., announced today that it has launched monkeypox targeting panels to support researchers conducting monkeypox viral surveillance and variant discovery. The Molecular Loop Monkeypox Research Panel is a complete library prep solution that offers comprehensive coverage of the monkeypox genome within a simple, 4-step workflow. Kits are available and optimized for both short-read Illumina sequencing and long-read Pacific Biosciences sequencing. Redundant probe tiling technology allows for the detection of emerging variants while alleviating the concern of amplicon or allele dropouts that can occur in an amplicon workflow.

"From the COVID-19 pandemic to the uptick in monkeypox virus, large-scale surveillance is a critical tool to understand and combat emerging pathogens as they mutate and spread through the population. We are excited that our technology not only improves the quality of the data generated by these surveillance efforts, but because of its simplified workflow and robustness to variation, allows more focus to be placed on those data, and less on the lab work needed to generate them" said Greg Porreca, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Molecular Loop.

The Molecular Loop Monkeypox Research Panels contain 7800+ probes, each with a unique binding site, that generate overlapping amplicons tiled along the full length of the monkeypox genome. This redundancy in targeting aims to ensure that every base is captured and sequenced even when the sample genome harbors variants that would interfere with single-amplicon approaches. "Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 has proven that our probe tiling strategy is invaluable, as it is far more robust than amplicon approaches for detecting emerging variants. We're excited to continue supporting the infectious disease community with everything from influenza to Ebola surveillance" said Eric Boyden, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Molecular Loop.

About Molecular Loop

Molecular Loop provides customized, targeted next-generation sequencing solutions using its novel molecular inversion probe technology, delivering industry-leading workflow simplicity without sacrificing data quality. The company is leveraging its technology and deep genomics expertise to accelerate innovations in life sciences and make advancements in personalized healthcare. The team is passionate about making it easier than ever for labs to harness the power of genomic technology and make genetic testing more broadly accessible.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

MOLECULAR LOOP is a trademark of Molecular Loop Biosciences, Inc. All other product names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

