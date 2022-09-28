More Firsts: Dodge to Put the 'Real Brotherhood of Muscle' in the Driver's Seat of Its Newest National Advertising Campaign

More Firsts: Dodge to Put the 'Real Brotherhood of Muscle' in the Driver's Seat of Its Newest National Advertising Campaign

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge to put the ‘Real Brotherhood of Muscle’ in the driver’s seat of its new national advertising campaign (Photo Credit: Dodge brand). (PRNewswire)

In a first-of-its-kind muscle car marketing campaign, Dodge is featuring content directly from its owners and enthusiasts, putting them and their vehicles in the national spotlight

The multimedia national campaign launches today, running across television, digital and the Dodge brand's social media channels

Dodge brand's search for fan-generated content was cast wide across social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram

Dodge enthusiasts can continue to join the fun by posting videos of their vehicles with the hashtag #RealBrotherhood for a chance for their content to be shared on the Dodge brand's social media channels

National campaign launches as part of the brand's Never Lift announcement late last year and follows on the wheels of the brand's first-ever Speed Week

In a first-of-its-kind muscle marketing campaign, Dodge is putting the "Real Brotherhood of Muscle" – its owners and fans, along with their Dodge vehicles – in the driver's seat and the national spotlight. The national multimedia campaign, which runs across television and social media channels, launched today. The 60-second video, "The Real Brotherhood of Muscle," can be viewed here.

"In a summer of firsts, we blazed a path across HWY 93 to celebrate this country's iconic muscle car culture with our owners and fans," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "Along the way, we saw the introduction of the Dodge Hornet, the brand's first electrified performance vehicle, the game-changing Charger Daytona SRT electric muscle car concept and are celebrating the Dodge Challenger and Charger with seven 'Last Call' special editions.

"Summer may be officially winding down, but we're not done celebrating firsts just yet. I've said it before, this brand is about so much more than the cars we make, it's about the people who drive them. And with over 13 million devoted fans and followers, and growing stronger every day, we wanted to acknowledge and thank our owners and fans by making them and their Dodge vehicles the face of our first-of-its-kind muscle national marketing campaign."

Throughout this summer, Dodge encouraged the Brotherhood of Muscle to help the brand in its search by reposting and sharing their favorite content across their social media channels to bring awareness to their videos and photos through its HWY 93 campaign. Dodge enthusiasts needed to repost or share their content with the hashtag #ThatsMyDodge and #ad across their social media channels to bring awareness to their content. Dodge is focused on content showing legal, safe, driving practices and discouraged owners from filming or posting anything dangerous, hazardous, illegal or harmful to the Dodge brand.

DodgeHWY93.com, which officially launched "The Real Brotherhood of Muscle" campaign, includes a curated list and interactive map of events, roadhouses, restaurants, rest stops, races, including the iconic Roadkill Nights on Woodward Avenue in Michigan, dragstrips, iconic/scenic drives, lodging, sporting events and other attractions that Dodge owners can use to build their ultimate summer roadmap.

Dodge went looking for content that shows off the unique culture of American muscle enthusiasts. And while donuts and burnouts on closed courses have become a signature of the brand, Dodge is digging much deeper, searching for content where owners show off not just their vehicles and modifications, but how they care for their HEMI® engines, Hellcats and Scat Packs, how they use them and even where they park their ride.

In April of this year, Dodge also recognized one member of the Brotherhood of Muscle by naming Preston Patterson as the brand's first-ever chief donut maker, and he has already begun his one-year reign as the brand's No. 1 ambassador at racing events around the U.S.

The Dodge brand campaign is being developed in partnership with GSD&M.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis