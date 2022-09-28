Orangetheory Fitness Selects NetSuite to Strengthen Its Core Business

NetSuite to support fitness brand's rapid global expansion by automating key business processes and connecting data across its operations for better insights

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD 2022 -- Orangetheory Fitness, leading fitness brand and innovator in the fitness and wellness category, has selected Oracle NetSuite to help it give more people a longer and more vibrant life. With NetSuite, Orangetheory will be able to take advantage of an integrated business system to enhance and scale its operations as it expands globally.

Since opening its first boutique fitness studio in 2010, Orangetheory has expanded to more than 1,500 studios across 24 countries and continues to have a robust expansion pipeline for 2023. To support increasing demand for its science-backed, technology-tracked workouts and expanding international operations, Orangetheory needed an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. After careful evaluation, Orangetheory selected NetSuite to streamline its operations, integrate its data to enable faster and more informed decision making, and improve the efficiency and accuracy of its financial processes.

"As Orangetheory grew rapidly to meet demand for our total-body group workouts, we needed a centralized business system to help our operations keep pace with our growth," said David Hammer, CFO, Orangetheory Fitness. "NetSuite's high performance and ease of use will allow us to focus on our strategy, better enable and serve our network of franchisees, and help turn data into opportunities faster than ever before. NetSuite will help refine our business processes as we continue our rapid expansion into new markets domestically and internationally."

With NetSuite, Orangetheory will be able to consolidate, automate, and scale its operations on a single cloud business system. NetSuite will enable Orangetheory to increase the accuracy and efficiency of existing key business processes, including procurement and distribution, and streamline back-office processes by seamlessly integrating with third-party tools. In addition, NetSuite will help Orangetheory integrate and improve the accuracy of data across its business, as well as its ecosystem of partners and studio franchisees to better support their needs. This will help Orangetheory conduct faster and more meaningful analysis and reduce the risk associated with inaccurate or missing data, and it will ultimately help the Orangetheory leadership team make more informed decisions.

"Orangetheory had the foresight to understand that it was quickly outgrowing its systems and needed to upgrade its technology to support customer demand," said Evan Goldberg, founder and EVP, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite providing a centralized and scalable system, Orangetheory will be able to enhance and streamline its operations without disrupting the flow of business. As a result, the Orangetheory team can stay laser-focused on working with its ecosystem to continue its strong growth trajectory."

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / enterprise resource planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation, and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 32,000 customers in 217 countries and dependent territories.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® Fitness (orangetheory.com) is a heart-rate-based, total-body group workout combining science, coaching, and technology created to help you achieve your desired results and live a more vibrant life. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory developed a workout designed for all fitness abilities to foster a shared community experience by connecting members and coaches. The Orangetheory workout charges your metabolism for MORE caloric afterburn, MORE results, and MORE confidence, all to deliver you MORE LIFE. Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 24 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/international-opportunities/ for global franchise opportunities.

