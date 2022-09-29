Alliance For Consumers Action Fund Launches Iowa T.V. Campaign Targeting $250 Million "Racket" Being Run By Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance for Consumers Action Fund (AFCAF) announces a six-figure October ad buy in Iowa targeting Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller's management of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG), a private group Miller runs alongside his official in-state duties. The ad buy will kick off with this weekend's Iowa-Michigan football game on the Fox broadcast, with the rest of the campaign split between broadcast and cable.

The campaign highlights the more than $250 million that NAAG has amassed from state consumer protection settlements and how, under Tom Miller's leadership, this money hasn't been sent to the victims of consumer fraud but has instead been stashed in foreign investments and used for things like overseas trips for attorneys general and their families.

Under Miller's leadership, NAAG has come under fire in the pages of the Wall Street Journal, RealClear Politics, The Washington Free Beacon, and local press across the country. Much of the attention has been about the hundreds of millions that NAAG has taken out of consumer protection settlements. The Wall Street Journal recently dubbed NAAG as "The Attorneys General Racket."

The AFCAF ad campaign, entitled "Racket," directs viewers to the phone number and email for Attorney General Miller's official office and ends with a simple message: "Tell Tom Miller. No more overseas trips and foreign investments. Give the money back to victims here in Iowa."

"The message to NAAG leadership couldn't be clearer," said O.H. Skinner of AFCAF. "We aren't going to stop until consumers win this fight over the money at NAAG. This is the beginning, not the end. As long as NAAG's leaders try to hold onto this money and keep it for themselves, we are going to be there calling them out and demanding better for consumers, just like we are calling out Attorney General Miller in Iowa."

Alliance For Consumers Action Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that public officials put consumers first.

