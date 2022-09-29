GAMURS GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HIGH PROFILE GAMING AND ESPORTS NEWS PUBLICATIONS

Acquisition Expands GAMURS' Media Portfolio to 16 Publications, Marks Sixth in 12 Months

SYDNEY, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAMURS , the leading gaming, esports, and entertainment media network, today announced it has acquired six high profile digital esports and gaming news publications from a NASDAQ and Toronto Stock Exchange-listed gaming entertainment company.

Destructoid; Escapist Magazine; PC Invasion; Upcomer; Siliconera; Operation Sports and several strategic and related social assets are now owned and operated by GAMURS. (PRNewswire)

Following the acquisition, Destructoid; Escapist Magazine; PC Invasion; Upcomer; Siliconera; Operation Sports and several strategic and related social assets are now owned and operated by GAMURS, joining its sizable existing portfolio of 10 digital news publications including Dot Esports and Prima Games. The acquired brands will bring GAMURS' total audience to approximately 55 million monthly users, offering further validation to its authority as a market leader in the esports, gaming, and entertainment media industry. GAMURS is now ranked in the top five for US audience reach in the gaming news category by media industry analytics company, Comscore.

"As a long-term, avid reader of these publications, I have been following their progress for some time," said Riad Chikhani, Founder and CEO of GAMURS. "This acquisition is not only of strategic significance for the company, but given my affinity for the brands, it gives me a lot of satisfaction to bring such well-respected news websites into the GAMURS Group portfolio."

"These high profile publications will further strengthen our audience reach in the fast-growing gaming and esports space and compliment the brands that we have in our existing portfolio, each with its own unique editorial voice," added Chikhani.

The acquired brands have developed strong domain authority and deep brand equity with loyal readership over many years of producing high-quality content. GAMURS plans to invest significantly in further expanding their reach and quality content output by leveraging its highly effective infrastructure and proven operating model. GAMURS has a demonstrated history of identifying authentic and authoritative voices in the space, facilitating a seamless integration process, and driving near immediate growth in audience and revenue, in a profitable manner. The acquisition marks the company's sixth in the last year.

About GAMURS Group

GAMURS Group's far-reaching gaming and entertainment network now reaches 55 million monthly users across its group of mastheads. Its media portfolio includes Dot Esports, the world's premier destination for competitive gaming news, Gamepur, a fastly growing voice in gaming journalism, Pro Game Guides, featuring in-depth guides for all gaming genres and devices, TouchTapPlay, a top destination for mobile gaming news and guides, We Got This Covered, a wide-reaching entertainment news site, and The Mary Sue, the geek girls' guide to the entertainment universe, and others.

