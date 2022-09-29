IOWA CANCER SPECIALISTS HELPS CANCER PATIENTS KEEP THEIR HAIR

Distinguished Cancer Center To Provide FDA Cleared Scalp Cooling Technology

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa Cancer Specialists announced today that The DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System is now available at 1750 E 53rd Street in Davenport to minimize hair loss from chemotherapy. Positive results from the multi-center FDA clinical trial, published in February 2017 by The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), indicate that seven out of ten patients using the DigniCap system kept at least 50% of their hair.

"For many patients hair loss is a very troublesome side effect of chemotherapy," said Dr. Susannah Friemel of Iowa Cancer Specialists. "DigniCap provides patients with a means to reduce hair loss while maintaining their privacy and self-esteem. We believe this is a significant advantage in caring for the whole patient and are proud to make this technology available to patients at Iowa Cancer Specialists."

FDA-cleared since 2015 , DigniCap minimizes hair loss from certain chemotherapy treatments for women and men with solid tumors such as those associated with breast, ovarian, uterine, prostate, and other tissues.

The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System consists of a computerized cooling unit managed through a touch screen display and an attached cooling cap. The cap is fitted to the head, and temperature regulated coolant continuously circulates through specially designed channels in the cooling cap. The temperature of the scalp is lowered, resulting in vasoconstriction with reduced delivery of chemotherapy to the scalp, as well as reduced cellular uptake of drugs due to decreased intra follicular metabolic rate. These factors together reduce the risk of chemotherapy-induced hair loss.

For more information, please visit www.iacancer.com and www.dignicap.com

