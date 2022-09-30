Court TV to premiere new original documentary special 'Rampage Killers' Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Court TV, the popular multi-platform network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials, announced today "Court TV Presents: Rampage Killers," a new original documentary executive produced by anchor Ted Rowlands. The one-hour special will debut Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

Coinciding with the five-year anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting massacre, this provocative documentary explores why understanding the psyche of a rampage killer is vital in preventing future mass murders. As part of the program, Court TV's team sits down with psychologists, investigators and survivors to explore what motivates a rampage killer. The special will also feature never-before-seen Las Vegas police bodycam footage from the night of the shooting, as well as an exclusive prison interview with convicted mass shooter, Jeffrey Wade Wallace, who delivers a chilling take on his actions.

"One of the tentpoles of our network has always been exploring the 'why' and drilling down to the core of these stunning cases that we report on. This documentary was conceived with that in mind as we try to shed some light on the reasons for an uptick in these horrific events," said Ethan Nelson, acting head of Court TV.

Court TV has had a strong start to the year with the success of "Someone They Knew…With Tamron Hall" and live coverage of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case. The network's coverage of Depp vs. Heard nearly quadrupled the audience for the networks' live trial coverage as compared to the pre-trial period (+278%). Daily streaming hours more than quintupled during this same period (+415%). More than 500,000 viewers – the most since the network relaunched in 2019 – tuned into Court TV to watch the verdict in the trial.

Court TV (@CourtTV) is devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials. The network is available to 97% of U.S. television homes free and over the air via digital antenna, on cable, on mobile with the Court TV app and online at CourtTV.com. It is also carried on connected TVs, including Samsung TV Plus and Vizio, and an expanding array of streaming services and apps, including YouTube TV, SiriusXM, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Apple TV, Sling and Uma. Court TV is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

