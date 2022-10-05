Acumatica Tops Customer Rankings for Third Consecutive Quarter

Cloud ERP Leader Achieves G2 Top Spots in Key Product Usability and Customer Relationships Categories

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting the company's commitment to "putting customers first," Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, solidified its leadership position in the ERP industry by achieving No. 1 rankings in seven separate categories in the G2 Fall 2022 reports. This is the third consecutive quarter Acumatica has earned these No. 1 rankings.

G2 is the world's leading business solution review platform. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on user reviews. The rankings are based on feedback from actual users of the products who responded to questions featured in the G2 review forms.

"Our customers are central to everything we do," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "The fact that G2's ratings and reports are based on real customers' reviews and experiences makes these recognitions all the more meaningful and validates our relentless commitment to prioritize the customers' needs as we continue to innovate our solutions."

Acumatica maintained its first-place position in the following categories:

Usability Index

Best Mid-Market ERP Systems

Best Overall Distribution ERP

Relationship Index

Best Mid-Market ERP Systems

Best Overall Distribution ERP

Best Mid-Market Distribution ERP

Best Overall Project-Based ERP

Best Mid-Market Project-Based ERP

As a customer-centric company, Acumatica is committed to providing a state-of-the-art, user-friendly cloud ERP solution. The company exhibits this by releasing biannual product updates that enhance its offerings to customers. The most recent of these updates, 2022 R2, was released in September 2022 and provides Acumatica customers with increased usability, reduced geographic limitations, and improved targeting of micro-verticals.

By continuing to dedicate time and resources to fostering positive customer relationships, Acumatica has seen more than 80% growth in the Acumatica Amplifiers program, a program dedicated to amplifying customer voices by unlocking opportunities for customers to grow their brands, share their industry knowledge, and help shape the Acumatica product roadmap.

Learn more about what users have to say or leave your own review of Acumatica on G2's Acumatica review page.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

