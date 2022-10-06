National Press Club Statement On IDF Shooting of Two Journalists in West Bank

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the shooting of two members of a Palestine TV crew that was covering an IDF military action in the town of Deir al-Hatah in the West Bank on Oct. 5.

"We are very concerned that the Israeli Defense Forces have again shot at and injured Palestinian journalists working in the West Bank. The crew from Palestine TV was clearly marked as a crew of journalists, yet IDF opened fire on them, wounding two. This follows months after IDF showed the same flagrant disregard for the safety of journalists in the killing of broadcaster Shireen Abu Akleh. With live fire sprayed toward this TV crew, these journalists could easily have been killed. One Palestinian targeted in the military action was killed by IDF fire. He was not a journalist.

"The two journalists wounded were Mahmoud Fawzy and Loai Samhan. They were taken by ambulance to hospital. Our hearts go out to them and their families and colleagues. We wish them a swift recovery.

"We again make the point that the impunity in Shireen's killing was not just tragic in its own right but also set the stage for further violence against journalists, including Wednesday's events in Deir al-Hatah, because it was not properly investigated or addressed. We support the efforts of U.S. senators including Sens Patrick Leahy and Chris Van Hollen to require the State Department to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the killing of American citizen Shireen Abu Akleh. We hope such an investigation would examine the IDF operational policies and tactics for raids into Palestinian territories that appear to have contributed to a pattern of journalists covering such military actions being wounded or killed."

