Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays Gift Nourishes Hearts and Tummies

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October officially marks the kick-off of the 24th Annual Home for the Holidays campaign, sponsored by Blue Buffalo. For the fifth year in a row, the pet food company is providing animal rescue organizations and shelters on both coasts of the country a very special holiday gift by unloading a massive amount of free pet food in San Diego and New York City. At the same time, Naturally Fresh will also provide free pallets of their premium kitten litter to West Coast shelters. The media is invited to attend TOMORROW morning, Wednesday, Oct. 12, as representatives from West and East Coast animal groups pick up the high-quality food and litter for shelter pets in their care.

Blue Buffalo has supported Helen Woodward Animal Center's Home 4 The Holidays campaign since 2013.

Founded by Helen Woodward Animal Center in 1999, the Home 4 the Holidays campaign has helped place more than 19 million pets (in partnership with more than 4,000 participating global rescue groups) into loving homes. The program seeks to encourage families to find their four-legged family members at a shelter, rather than a pet store or breeder, during the holiday season when more families choose to bring home a new pet than any other time of the year.

Blue Buffalo has supported Helen Woodward Animal Center's holiday campaign since 2013. Last year, Home 4 the Holidays resulted in more than 1 million dogs and cats united with loving families.

"Blue Buffalo's mission is to love, feed and treat all pets like family," said Haley Perry, Consumer Activation at Blue Buffalo. "We believe every dog and cat deserves a loving, forever home where they are truly embraced as family. This holiday season, we hope people visit their local rescue centers and consider the love they can give to shelter pets."

Many animal welfare organizations struggle with limited funding and hungry mouths to feed, while juggling budgets with supply costs and medical expenses. The Coast-to-Coast Blue Buffalo Food Drop helps takes a big bite out of the financial strain; enabling shelters to focus on matching pets with loving families. Blue Buffalo is delivering several truckloads of food to Helen Woodward Animal Center and the Center's partner, Paws Crossed Animal Rescue in New York. The much-needed holiday meals will be distributed to pet rescues and shelters within those regions.

"Blue Buffalo has such a heart for pets," stated Helen Woodward Animal Center VP of Development Renee Resko. "The company is not only dedicated to providing nutritious food to pets in homes, they are also dedicated to animal adoption and making sure shelter pets find their happily-ever-afters. Each year they are the engine behind the push to promote adoption during the holiday season. This gift of free food is an incredible bonus to rescue facilities that really need it."

"We are beyond thrilled and honored to be a part of Blue Buffalo's wonderful Home 4 the Holidays food donation," said Jennifer Angelucci, CEO of Paws Crossed Animal Rescue Inc. "This is the 5th year that Paws Crossed has been the eastern hub for this tremendous gift of over 40,000 pounds of pet food, to be used at Paws Crossed and distributed to numerous shelters on the East Coast. We are so grateful to our friends at Helen Woodward Animal Center, the west coast hub, for suggesting our participation in helping so many orphaned pets!"

Helen Woodward Animal Center wants to continue to encourage rescue organizations to up their adoption efforts during the holiday season, when more families opt to bring home a new pet. For the fourth year, the Center is offering $25,000 and a custom kennel courtesy of Horizon Structures to the rescue organization that develops the most creative promotion to increase adoptions.

There are many ways to get involved in the Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays campaign including adopting and encouraging friends to adopt and then showing the world your newly adopted best friend by posting a photo at https://animalcenter.org/home-4-the-holidays/contest, or sharing on Twitter or Instagram with #IChoseToRescue and tagging @hwac and @bluebuffalo. For more information about the campaign or to find participating local shelters and rescues groups, go to https://animalcenter.org/home-4-the-holidays.

The media is invited to attend on Wednesday morning, Oct. 12th, as local rescue groups arrive in shifts to pick up the generous Blue Buffalo food donation at West Coast-based Helen Woodward Animal Center (6523 Helen Woodward Way, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067) and East Coast-based Paws Crossed Animal Rescue Inc. (100 Warehouse Ln S, Elmsford, NY 10523).

For information on Helen Woodward Animal Center, call 858-756-4117, visit www.animalcenter.org or stop by at 6461 El Apajo Road, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.

About Home 4 the Holidays (H4TH)

As one of the most successful pet adoption programs in the world, H4TH partners with thousands of animal organizations dedicated to finding forever homes for orphan pets. Founded by Helen Woodward Animal Center and in partnership with Blue Buffalo this year, the program began in 1999 with just 14 participating animal shelters in San Diego County. Since it began 22 years ago, partner organizations in the Home 4 the Holidays campaign have helped more than 19 million families experience the joy of pet adoption, including more than 1.6 million pet adoptions last year alone. For more information, please visit www.home4theholidays.org.

About Helen Woodward Animal Center

Helen Woodward Animal Center is a private, non-profit organization where "people help animals and animals help people." Founded in 1972 in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., the Center provides services for more than 90,000 people and more than 10,000 animals annually through adoptions, educational and therapeutic programs both onsite and throughout the community. Helen Woodward Animal Center is also the creator of the International Home 4 the Holidays pet adoption drive, the International Remember Me Thursday® campaign and The Business of Saving Lives Workshops, teaching the business of saving lives to animal welfare leaders from around the world. For more information, go to: www.animalcenter.org.

About Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo, the country's #1 wholesome natural pet food, started with a promise made to a lovable Airedale named Blue who struggled with cancer, the leading cause of death in dogs. His family, the Bishops, wanted to feed him the best food possible, so they searched for food with high-quality ingredients, but decided to create something even better – natural pet food for dogs and cats with nutritious ingredients, real meat first, and some of the highest standards in the industry. Since Day 1, BLUE's team of veterinarians and animal nutritionists have carefully selected high-quality, natural ingredients and upheld its True BLUE Promise to dog and cat pet parents – real meat as the first ingredient with NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives. The result is a portfolio of high-quality, natural food and treats that both dogs and cats love. This simple idea: "Love them like family. Feed them like family." lives on today in every Blue Buffalo recipe.

