Local Bounti Launches Restaurant Quality, Grab-And-Go Salads with Longer-Lasting Lettuce

HAMILTON, Mont., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL, LOCL WS) ("Local Bounti" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company combining the best aspects of vertical and greenhouse growing technologies, announced the launch of its chef-inspired, grab-and-go salads utilizing its own sustainably and locally grown lettuces. Local Bounti continues to deploy its state-of-the-art growing techniques to achieve best-in-class sustainability metrics, while ultimately unlocking superior products for consumers to enjoy.

Local Bounti leverages its proprietary indoor growing technology to produce a product that is fresher and better tasting. The Company's research shows that the primary barrier to consumers purchasing prepared salads in retail is concern over low quality and lack of freshness. Local Bounti seeks to address these concerns with salads that feature its greenhouse-grown greens. The result is a lineup of chef-inspired, locally crafted grab-and-go salads that provide consumers with a fresher, longer lasting, and better tasting product.

"We partnered with a team of world-class chefs who helped craft an elevated salad experience to awaken your taste buds," said Craig Hurlbert, Co-CEO of Local Bounti. "Our salads will feature a unique mix of our locally grown greens combined with fresh, high-quality, and flavorful ingredients. It will be a completely new experience for consumers – they will no longer need to compromise on flavor or freshness when seeking out a convenient, better-for-you meal."

Local Bounti is initially introducing two vegetarian-friendly salads in the Northwest with a retail rollout expected in October. The Company plans to expand its line of premium, grab-and-go salads with new flavors and serve additional retailers and regions starting in early 2023. Local Bounti will also be featuring its salads at this year's International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Global Produce and Floral Show in Orlando in October.

Local Bounti's two new salads focus on the following flavor profiles to meet the needs of the increasing number of flexitarian consumers:

Poppy Power (240 calories) – Local Bounti's Northwest-grown Romaine Crisp and Bok Choy are topped with antioxidant-packed cranberries and a colorful carrot and broccoli slaw. A powerful blend of seeds—pepitas, sunflower and flax—adds a satisfying crunch that is finished with a craveable poppy seed dressing.

Modern Greek (230 calories) – Local Bounti's Northwest-grown Romaine Crisp topped with fresh tomatoes, feta, hearty quinoa, red onion, crunchy chickpeas, and chopped olives is finished with a bright and savory Tzatziki dressing, bringing a refreshing take on a timeless Mediterranean classic.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti is redefining indoor farming with an innovative method – its proprietary Stack & Flow Technology™ – that significantly improves crop turns, increases output and improves unit economics. Local Bounti operates advanced indoor growing facilities across the United States, servicing approximately 10,000 retail doors with its two brands: Local Bounti® and Pete's®. We grow healthy food utilizing a hybrid approach that integrates the best attributes of controlled environment agriculture with natural elements. Our sustainable growing methods are better for the planet, using 90% less water and land than conventional farming methods. With a mission to 'bring our farm to your kitchen in the fewest food miles possible,' Local Bounti's food is fresher, more nutritious, and lasts longer than traditional agriculture. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or eatpetes.com, or follow Local Bounti on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

Forward-Looking Statements

