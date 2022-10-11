Mikart and Nano PharmaSolutions have entered into a collaboration agreement to manufacture clinical trial materials using NanoTransformer™ Technology

ATLANTA and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikart, LLC ("Mikart") a comprehensive contract development and manufacturing organization announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Nano PharmaSolutions, Inc. ("NPS"), an innovative nanotechnology company that has a proprietary NanoTransformer™ that enhances the solubility of pharmaceutical active ingredients (API).

Nazar Elkarim, PhD, Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development Services at Mikart, commented, "We are excited to bring this new technology from preclinical stage to a GMP clinical phase manufacturing environment. This differentiated, solvent-free, nano-granulation process for drug development and manufacturing provides our customers with an alternative solubility enhancement technology."

Kay Olmstead, PhD/MBA, Chief Executive Officer at NPS, added, "Nano PharmaSolutions is excited for this collaboration which will provide us with GMP manufacturing capabilities for development of nanomedicines, using our NanoTransformer™ technology at Mikart's facility."

Louis Weber, Vice President of Business Development at Mikart, added, "Mikart is committed to offering innovative options for enhancing solubility and bioavailability to our customers. We feel this nanotechnology will further enhance our development, clinical, and commercial capabilities designed to bring value to our growing customer base."

About Mikart, LLC

Mikart, LLC is a privately held contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) founded in 1975. Mikart focuses on small molecules, potent compounds, solid oral, combination products, suspensions, liquids and serialized packaging services. The company has a full range of formulation, analytical, packaging and manufacturing services with a seamless development solution that minimizes the time-to-market from clinical work through commercial supply. Follow us on LinkedIn to stay informed https://www.linkedin.com/company/mikart-llc/mycompany/ or for more information visit us at https://www.mikart.com/.

About Nano PharmaSolutions, Inc.

Nano PharmaSolutions, Inc. developed a NanoTransformer™ technology that generates nanoparticles of active pharmaceutical ingredients with physical vapor deposition (PVD), a nanocoating method without using any polymers or solvents. This robust and high drug loading technology increases bioavailability of poorly soluble drugs. The NanoTransformer™ Technology produces patient-centric dosage forms while accelerating drug candidates to the clinic by shrinking development time and R&D costs. Follow us on LinkedIn to stay informed https://www.linkedin.com/company/nano-pharmasolutions-inc/ or for more information visit us at https://nanopharmasolutions.com/.

