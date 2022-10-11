Proposal regarding election of a new Board member

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Günther Mårder, CEO of Företagarna, is proposed to be elected as a Board member of RaySearch's Board. Shareholders with a majority of the votes in RaySearch Laboratories are behind the proposal. The decision will be taken at an extraordinary general meeting in November 2022.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Günther Mårder was born in 1982 and has a Master's degree from Stockholm School of Economics, Sweden. Since 2015, he is CEO of the organization Företagarna. Previous work experiences include savings economist at Nordnet Bank, Vice Chairman at Better Finance and CEO of Sweden's Aktiesparares Riksförbund. Günther Mårder is a Board member of Spotlight Group AB, Lundqvist Trävaru AB and StyrelseAkademien Stockholm, as well as Chairman of the Board of and Founder of Kunskapsgruppen Sverige.

Günther Mårder is considered independent of the company and its management and the company's major shareholders. His holdings in RaySearch Laboratories AB, as of October 10, 2022, amounts to 57,219 Series B shares (including holdings by closely related persons).

Günther Mårder, CEO, Företagarna, says: "As a shareholder, I have followed RaySearch with great interest over the past decade. The company has fantastic potential to make a real difference in cancer care and thereby create great value for patients, hospitals, society, and shareholders. I hope that my broad knowledge in business and the financial market will be a catalyst for this value creation."

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Günther has a strong commitment to RaySearch and the fight against cancer. I believe he can become an excellent addition to RaySearch's Board."

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 709 564 217

bjorn.hardemark@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3646040/1637076.pdf RaySearch Press Release October 11, 2022_2

View original content:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories