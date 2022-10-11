Tajín awards a prize of $5,000 to the winner of its Fan Pack Design Contest, reveals the new package with the winner's design and donates $5,000 to the nonprofit organization AMIGOS

Tajín awards a prize of $5,000 to the winner of its Fan Pack Design Contest, reveals the new package with the winner's design and donates $5,000 to the nonprofit organization AMIGOS

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tajín International Corporation concluded their first-ever design contest, the Fan Pack Design Contest, in a private ceremony in Houston, where Cristina López won a grand prize of $10,000, receiving $5,000 and donating $5,000 to the nonprofit organization Amigos de las Americas (AMIGOS). Also, Tajín unveiled the Variety Pack new packaging with the winning design.

FanPack Contest Winner Cristina López received her prize and the representatives from AMIGOS received the donation (PRNewswire)

Tajín awards $5,000 to their Fan Pack Design Contest winner and donates $5,000 to the nonprofit organization AMIGOS

Last June, Tajín launched a contest to select the new design for the cover of Tajín's Variety Pack, a box that contains a selection of 6 of its most iconic and popular seasoning and hot sauces. Instead of targeting professional designers and artists, the brand decided to open it to its Instagram community and invited fans to participate.

López's design was voted the winner by the brand's Instagram community and was chosen among the five finalists who were previously selected out of more than 100 participants' submissions by a panel of judges based on creativity, originality, and theme.

"The Variety Pack was created for Tajín's fans, and as they are the reason of our brand success, we wanted them to be part of this new design process," said Juan Carlos Limón, Tajín U.S. Brand Marketing Manager. "Although it was a hard task to select the best design as most of them were of a great caliber, we are very happy with the winning design. It communicates our brand's personality very well. Enhorabuena, Cristina."

As part of the competition, the contestants were asked to select a cause or organization they wanted to make a donation. At the event, Jarrod Ford, President of the local Houston Chapter of AMIGOS, received the donation of $5,000.

"AMIGOS, like Tajín, is about bringing people together. This support will help empower young people throughout the Americas to learn about new cultures and serve as leaders in their communities," shared Ford. "We are so grateful to Tajín and to Cristina for this generous donation. Thank you."

López, who is originally from Aguascalientes, Mexico, and now lives in Texas, was inspired by her Mexican heritage and the emotional connection that she has with the brand.

"I am immensely proud and grateful for this experience," expressed López after receiving the prize. "With my design, I wanted to express the brand's joy. Using images, I worked to show the emotions and versatility of using Tajín."

The Tajín Variety Pack will be available with the new look for a limited time in Amazon later this year.

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in the chili powder category, in addition to being one of the most important brands in the production and commercialization of products derived from chili worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajin was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of lime, chili, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States and Tajin International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006.

About Amigos de las Américas

Amigos de las Américas (AMIGOS) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1965. AMIGOS provides authentic volunteer and immersion programs in Latin America for young people ages 13 to 22. Initially founded to address a polio epidemic in Honduras, AMIGOS is a leader in youth leadership and volunteer service programming. During the past 58 years, more than 30,000 students have participated with AMIGOS in 17 countries throughout the Americas. Across the world, young people play a tremendous role in bringing about community change. AMIGOS programs challenge students to realize their full potential through transformational experiences in leadership, service, and cultural exchange.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tajín International Corporation