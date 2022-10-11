Thrasio welcomes Amazon, Glossier veteran, Pawan Uppuluri, as Chief Technology Officer

25-year tech executive to play key role in Thrasio's strategy to revolutionize ecommerce, product development, and supply chain platforms

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, Inc. (" Thrasio "), a market-leading next-generation global consumer goods company, today announced the appointment of Pawan Uppuluri as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The Amazon veteran comes with 25 years of transformational technology leadership across retail, online marketplace, supply chain, cloud computing, and machine learning.

Named one of the 50 Forbes Innovative Technology Leaders and a Female CTO to Watch , Uppuluri was most recently the Chief Technology Officer at billion dollar omnichannel beauty brand Glossier where she built direct-to-consumer digital experiences for ecommerce and physical retail stores. Prior to Glossier, Uppuluri spent 14 years in leadership roles building key products and infrastructure across Amazon, including Product & Technology for Alexa and the technology platform for the Amazon Seller business. She was also part of the founding team to build a three-sided marketplace for food delivery. Uppuluri started her career as a software engineer building supply chain planning systems at i2 (now Blue Yonder).

Thrasio CEO Greg Greeley emphasized technology's role in enabling the company's strategy and customer-first approach: "Tech innovation and insights from the data we've amassed underscore every decision we make at Thrasio - how we price our goods one day to the next, the optimal systems to manage inventory, which brands should expand beyond Amazon, and so forth." He continued, "Pawan has addressed a unique blend of technology challenges centered on creating the best possible customer experience and, under her leadership, Thrasio's technology infrastructure will set the standard for our category."

"Thrasio has been a pioneer in creating incredible value for high-growth marketplace sellers and entrepreneurs and is now at a pivotal moment for digital transformation," said Uppuluri. "I am thrilled to scale the entire operational footprint across marketing, product development, and supply chain with continued investments in data science and machine learning. We will continue to delight customers every day by making great products accessible wherever they shop. It's a fun time to join Thrasio because it is still early days as we drive new innovations within this exciting category."

About Thrasio

Thrasio is the next-generation consumer goods company reimagining how the world's most-loved online marketplace products become accessible to everyone. We use a deep understanding of rankings, ratings, and reviews to identify and acquire quality brands selling beloved goods. Then we apply data science, logistical expertise, marketing smarts, and more to expand product lines and help them reach customers around the globe. With every brand we grow, item listing we improve, or product we develop, our goal is to help people everywhere make the most of every moment. We estimate that 1 in 6 US homes has purchased a Thrasio product. Our portfolio includes Angry Orange pet deodorizers and stain removers , Wise Owl Outfitters camping and outdoor gear , and more than 200 other Amazon and ecommerce brands . In an internet-sized sea of choices, we ensure what gets delivered to your door delivers. Thrasio was founded in 2018 by Joshua Silberstein and Carlos Cashman. thrasio.com . How Goods Become Great™

