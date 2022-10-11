Virginia State Delegate Betsy B. Carr, Mr. Phillip Jones, and Five Young Leaders Recognized for Outstanding Policy Leadership and Public Service

Virginia State Delegate Betsy B. Carr, Mr. Phillip Jones, and Five Young Leaders Recognized for Outstanding Policy Leadership and Public Service

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Policy Pathways will host its Fourth Annual Fall Celebration on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 6 – 8:00 p.m. (EST). The virtual event honors remarkable youth and distinguished policy leaders who are making a difference in their schools, communities, and states.

Ticket sales support Policy Pathways educational programs & provide scholarships for youth to attend our Summer Academy.

The Keynote Speaker will be the Honorable Betsy B. Carr, Virginia State Delegate (69th House District). She is a fierce advocate for educational equity, women's rights, and the arts. Policy Pathways is pleased to announce that Del. Carr is also our 2022 Excellence in Public Policy and Administration Award recipient!

This year's Policy Leadership Award recipient is Mr. Phillip D. Jones, Newport News, Virginia Planning Commissioner. He has served in the United States Marine Corps and is a trustee of Virginia's Veteran Services Foundation. Mr. Jones attended the United States Naval Academy and Harvard Business School.

Our five 2022 Youth Public Service Award recipients are: Harvard College graduate Noah Harris (Hattiesburg, MS), University of Richmond student, Christian Herald (Washington, DC), Phoebus High School student Cai Gomes (Newport News, VA), Open High School student Chandler Holeman (Richmond, VA), and Clover Hill High School student Logan Sowers (Chesterfield, VA). All seven honorees have exhibited outstanding dedication to their communities, policy change, and public service.

The Fall Celebration is a ticketed event and open to the public. Funds support Policy Pathways educational programs and scholarships for youth to attend our Summer Academy for Policy Leadership and Public Service Online.

"Our Fall Celebration will be an evening of inspiration and celebration," shared Dr. D. Pulane Lucas, President and CEO of Policy Pathways. "Please join us in recognizing today's policy leaders and youth public servants! If you are unable to join us, we will graciously accept donations."

Please join us in recognizing today's policy leaders while raising funds for future participants in policy-related degree programs and careers! Tickets are $30.00, with the following sponsorship levels available: Bronze- $250; Silver- $500; Gold- $1,000; Platinum- $5,000. You can purchase tickets here; your contribution is tax-deductible. A Zoom link will be sent to registrants' email address.

Thank you for your support! For more information, please visit policypathways.org.

