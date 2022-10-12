Infusion Associates Opens 11th Michigan Location; Newest Medical IV Center in Novi, Mich.

West Michigan-Based Outpatient IV Therapy Provider Continues

Statewide Expansion with Opening of Newest SE Michigan Clinic

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates (IA), one of the Midwest's leading providers of medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies (medication given through an IV), today opened its 11th Michigan location at 39475 Lewis Drive, Suite 140 in Novi, Mich.

(PRNewsfoto/Infusion Associates) (PRNewswire)

The new 2,350-square-foot infusion center is staffed by experienced registered nurses with oversight by physicians and nurse practitioners. The clinic is equipped with 11 infusion chairs, private rooms, and accepts patients immediately.

Infusion Associates has expert pharmacists that can process more than 100 IV and injectable medications and provides infusion therapy to treat chronic health conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis and many others. At IA, treatments are provided in a comfortable, accessible and friendly environment for patients that are unable to take medications orally.

"Many patients don't realize they have choices when it comes to the management and delivery of their infusion treatments," said John Crawford, Infusion Associates' director of operations for southeast Michigan. "Managing any type of health issue is stressful; at IA, we aim to make things easier and more comfortable by providing a home away from home and offering patients an enjoyable treatment experience."

All IA facilities offer appointments 365 days a year, as well as accessible parking, private treatment rooms, TVs, WiFi, heated blankets and more amenities.

The Novi clinic, which is IA's second Oakland County location in addition to Troy, Mich., is currently staffed by experienced registered nurses with oversight by physicians and nurse practitioners, with more hiring planned for the immediate future. Additionally, a community open house will be held at a later date.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., IA has been in operation for 21 years, providing thousands of infusions every month for patients across Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio. Infusion Associates handles prior authorizations for patients and their health care providers to streamline the referral process. The company also participates in clinical trials to further research for the conditions treated in their infusion centers. More information on outpatient infusion therapy, and IA locations and services, is available at InfusionAssociates.com .

Appointments are available now at the new Novi location. Interested patients can visit infusionassociates.com/office-locations/novi-mi/ or call (833) 394-0600.

About Infusion Associates

Infusion Associates provides life-enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in: Ann Arbor, Clinton Twp., East Lansing, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Okemos, Portage, Traverse City and Troy, Mich., Plymouth, Minn., and Toledo, Ohio. Infusion Associates provides both a patient- and provider-friendly service that delivers high-quality patient care while also being a low-cost provider of infusion therapy. For more information, please visit www.infusionassociates.com .

