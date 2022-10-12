IRTH Communications Sponsors Dawson James 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2022

IRTH to support seven clients in high-growth sectors that include augmented reality, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology, psychedelics, agricultural biotechnology, and consumer electronics.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRTH Communications, a full-service provider of investor relations, financial marketing, and strategic consulting services to high-growth small-cap companies, will participate as a platinum-level sponsor for the Dawson James 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference, being held on Wednesday, October 12th at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

Commenting, Andrew Haag, IRTH Communications founder, and CEO said, "The Dawson James Conference features a curated selection of small cap companies and a diverse group of invite-only small cap investors and analysts. We are pleased to sponsor this premier event, and to have seven of our client companies all with strong investment theses presenting."

About the Dawson James 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

The annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference, being held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida, will offer the opportunity to discover exciting small-cap growth companies within the Healthcare, Technology, and Consumer sectors. Over 30 senior management teams will be presenting to a select invite-only audience including Institutional Funds and Family Offices alongside our significant base of High Net Worth Accredited investors. The conference format comprises 1-on-1 meetings and presentations that will be available on-demand for those unable to attend.

About IRTH Communications

IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieving their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result is clients gain better access to capital and more time to execute on their missions. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit www.irthcommunications.com.

