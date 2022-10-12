MANDALAY BAY ANNOUNCES $100M REMODEL OF 2.1 MILLION-SQUARE-FOOT CONVENTION CENTER

Enhancements Feature Upgraded Technology and Bright, Refreshing Spaces Designed for Next Generation of Meetings and Events

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as one of the country's preeminent meeting and trade show destinations, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino unveiled details today around the $100 million remodel of its 2.1 million-square-foot convention center.

Reflecting the evolving needs and preferences of contemporary meetings, significant technology upgrades, dynamic digital signage and a fresh, new design complementing Mandalay Bay's tropical ambiance highlight the remodel.

"With Mandalay Bay home to many of the city's top events and trade shows year after year, we recognized the need to upgrade the space to reflect modern-day needs and create a timeless design complemented by our premier service experience," said Ernest Stovall, Vice President of Sales for Mandalay Bay. "We listened to feedback from meeting planners over recent years and are confident this refreshed and upgraded space will exceed their needs and expectations in every way."

Technology Enhancements

Understanding the increasing demand for consistent, robust communication, Mandalay Bay recently installed entirely new Cat6A Ethernet cabling throughout its convention center as part of the overall transformation. Cat6A doubles the frequency of data transmission and increases the speed up to 9,400% -- the equivalent of downloading a 4K movie in 30 seconds.

Planners will now have new ways to communicate with attendees through 11 new dynamic digital walls measuring up to 24' x 13', designed for brand placements, sponsorship opportunities and targeted event messaging throughout the day. Attendees will appreciate the addition of 20 double-sided 55" mobile flexible display units, enabling them to find their meeting rooms and events with ease and convenience.

Additional technology enhancements will include RFID locks on all meeting room doors as an added convenience for meeting planners as well as the installation of 200+ new motion detection cameras throughout all spaces.

Redesigned Space

As attendees enter the newly remodeled convention space, they will experience a refreshingly bright and vibrant environment complementing Mandalay Bay's tropical-inspired brand.

Envisioned by MGM Resorts International Design Group, in collaboration with Las Vegas-based Dezmotif Studios, the space will reflect contemporary design elements and also takes into consideration the importance of practical enhancements such as brighter lighting, streamlined signage and inviting seating nooks for on-the-go attendees.

White-washed walls and ceilings, and bold floral patterns featuring cerulean and coral tones will be accentuated by warm walnut accent walls, providing a refreshing, tropical landscape for a meetings experience only Mandalay Bay can offer.

In addition to the complete remodel of all pre-function spaces, meeting rooms and ballrooms, Mandalay Bay's 1 million square feet of exhibit space also was recently refreshed with new paint, covered pillars and relocated strobe lights.

Fine Art

As part of MGM Resorts' commitment to providing a platform for diverse and underrepresented artists, the remodeled convention space will feature breathtaking new works by Thandiwe Muriu and Sarah Anne Johnson, among others.

Mandalay Bay Convention Center will remain open and fully operational throughout the remodel, with upgrades executed in phases. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

In addition to the convention center, Mandalay Bay continues to upgrade and add amenities and experiences throughout the resort including the upcoming remodel of all 424 rooms and suites at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas set to take place next year; the addition of Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in summer 2023 and the complete redesign of STRIPSTEAK scheduled to debut in early 2023.

About Mandalay Bay

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set on 120 lush acres featuring Mandalay Bay Beach, a tropical pool paradise with real sand. The Michelob ULTRA Arena, award-winning restaurants, exhilarating entertainment, unique shopping, Shark Reef Aquarium and the 2.1-million-square-foot convention center combine to make Mandalay Bay a captivating Las Vegas resort destination. The resort offers three distinct hotel experiences: Mandalay Bay with 3,211 luxurious rooms and suites reflecting a modern tropical ambiance; Four Seasons Hotel, a AAA Five Diamond hotel offering 424 rooms and suites; and the luxury all-suite Delano Las Vegas. Mandalay Bay is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mandalaybay.com, call toll free at (877) 632-7800, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

