Manning & Napier, Inc. Reports September 30, 2022 Assets Under Management

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN), ("Manning & Napier" or "the Company") today reported preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2022 of $17.4 billion, which included approximately $12.4 billion in separately managed accounts and approximately $5.0 billion in mutual funds and collective investment trusts.

Transaction Update

As previously announced, Manning & Napier expects to complete its transaction with Callodine Group in October 2022.

About Manning & Napier, Inc.

Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity, fixed income and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, including life cycle funds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems. We are headquartered in Fairport, NY and had 274 employees as of June 30, 2022.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and other statements that the Company may make may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. Words like "believes," "expects," "may," "estimates," "will," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, are used to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that it is basing its expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what it currently knows about its business and operations, there can be no assurance that its actual results will not differ materially from what the Company expects or believes. Some of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from its expectations or beliefs include, without limitation: the delay in or failure to consummate the proposed transaction with Callodine Group; changes in our business related to the proposed transaction with Callodine Group; changes in securities or financial markets or general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or political instability and uncertainty, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine; inflation; changes in interest rates; a decline in the performance of the Company's products; client sales and redemption activity; any loss of an executive officer or key personnel; the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology platforms and upgrades; changes of government policy or regulations; and other risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

