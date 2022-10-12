NFTY Listing on XT.COM In Its Innovation Zone with Tether Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused exchange, is pleased to announce the listing of the NFTY token on its Innovation Zone (Web3). The listing allows the users to seamlessly trade, deposit and withdraw the token on the exchange.

By adding the NFTY token, XT.COM aims to offer the users a broader range of utility tokens that can benefit the community in multiple ways like earning rewards and subscribing to NFT projects, which will help the XT.COM users in engaging with promising NFT projects in a secure manner. This will also help the NFTY Network community to reach out to a wide database of XT.COM.

About NFTY Token

The NFTY utility token is at the heart of the NFTY ecosystem. This utility token allows users and creators to take specific actions throughout the NFTY ecosystem of products, and will also serve in network governance for the continual growth and advancement of the NFTY suite of products.

The NFTY utility token acts as the primary utility mechanism for all functions carried out within the NFTY ecosystem. The NFTY utility token gives holders a wide range of benefits while also adding additional functionality to product platforms within the ecosystem. This utility token is integrated within all applications built by NFTY, taking the form of an internal currency. By holding and using it, owners of the NFTY utility token take part in a new and thriving ecosystem designed to reward its users.

About NFTY Network

NFTY Network encompasses the overall NFTY ecosystem and houses the NFTY utility token. Through NFTY Network, the NFTY mission is to develop bridges between all NFTY related products and further improve NFT utility functionalities across the Web3 ecosystem. With the NFTY utility token being at the center of NFTY and the NFTY Network, users take part in a new and thriving ecosystem designed to create additional incentives for NFT technology.

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

