Steelworkers Ratify Historic Agreement with Cleveland-Cliffs Steel

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that workers have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new, four-year contract covering roughly 12,000 members at thirteen Cleveland-Cliffs Steel locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia and Minnesota.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers) (PRNewswire)

USW International Vice President (Administration) David McCall, who chaired the negotiations, said that union members won major wage and benefit improvements through hard work and solidarity.

"Throughout the pandemic and every other challenge that faces the industry, Steelworkers perform the work essential to keep our plants running safely and productively," McCall said. "Thanks to the solidarity of USW members, activists and local union leaders, our work will be safer and pay more without sacrificing security of our jobs."

The new contract raises base wages by 20 percent, improves insurance benefits for active and retired workers, increases pensions, improves vacation provisions, an additional holiday and includes new provisions of parental paid leave and for employees who are victims of domestic violence.

"Our negotiating committee is proud that we won a fair contract that improves the standard of living for thousands of USW members and their families now and in the future," said International President Tom Conway. "Cliffs' commitment to lead the steel industry and partner with the USW includes a plan to invest $4 billion in its USW facilities during the contract term that will improve production, create sustainable jobs for future generations of Steelworkers and ensure success for the company."

The USW (on the web at www.usw.org) represents 850,000 workers employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number in public sector, service, tech and academic occupations.

More information, contact: Tony Montana – 412-562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)