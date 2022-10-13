Medi Guide Chat & Mental Healthcare Online Opportunities for Patients, Practitioners, and Sponsoring Partners

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental health issues are more prevalent today than ever before. War, economic shortcomings, political turmoil, environmental harm, and global adversity affects us all, and we're all left to deal with it, whether we want to or not.

However, could one of the main contributing factors to the rise of mental health issues also be its saving grace?

The internet has made information and media more accessible, forcing people to pay attention every time they hop on their devices. While access to global events is arguably better than being oblivious, the sad truth of an incredibly damaged world can take its toll on even the strongest individuals.

What if we were able to make mental healthcare as easily accessible as all the information causing our heads and hearts harm? This is the question Medi Guide Chat asked before starting their digital mental health platform.

Medi Guide chat is a non-profit organization on a mission to build mutually-beneficial relationships with the psychologists and therapists they partner with. How? By granting access to an in-depth online patient referral service for therapists who take advantage of sponsorship opportunities.

Medi Guide Chat understands that patients are looking for mental healthcare online that is as flexible as their needs require. Medi Guide Chat is making it easier, faster, and more affordable than ever to get the mental healthcare people need.

Medi Guide Chat partners with various mental psychologists and therapists whose expertise ranges from general therapy to marriage counseling, family counseling, child and teen therapy, and so much more.

This digital mental health platform ensures easy access to affordable mental healthcare services for those who most need them. More than this, Medi Guide Chat offers a consistent patient pool for licensed psychologists and therapists, ensuring they always have new clients and can help people whenever they need it.

Being a non-profit, Medi Guide Chat has also extended its sponsorship opportunities outside the medical sector. This means that companies that choose to support mental wellness through Medi Guide Chat sponsorship will benefit from their online patient referral service. With the number of patients who have already joined their mental healthcare online service, Medi Guide Chat can help these businesses save thousands on marketing expenses by becoming a sponsor of the organization.

To learn more about Medi Guide Chat, find them online at www.MediGuideChat.com .

