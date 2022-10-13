MRI Software Appoints Global Chief People Officer

PropTech firm welcomes former PayPal executive Susan Avelluto as new CPO, while experienced executive and author Jill Popelka joins Board of Directors

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate technology, announces that it has appointed Susan Avelluto to the role of Chief People Officer to help the company continue to build a culture that attracts and retains the best talent in the PropTech sector. Additionally, MRI announces that long-time business executive and author Jill Popelka is joining its Board of Directors.

Jill Popelka (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled to welcome Susan to the MRI team," said Patrick Ghilani, Chief Executive Officer of MRI Software. "She has an incredible track record of enhancing the employee experience and is passionate about connecting, empowering, and celebrating people. These values are at the core of MRI's mission. We are also delighted to have Jill join the Board of Directors and bring her own insights into what drives people and business success."

Avelluto, based in Ohio, was most recently the Global Head of Talent Development at PayPal, where she built and fostered a culture of learning and growth, performance development and feedback, and people analytics. She also created and implemented a wellness practice. Before PayPal, Avelluto held senior-level Human Resources positions at Huntington National Bank, JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America.

"I'm excited to join the MRI family and build on the company's amazing workplace culture, including strengthening our commitment to community engagement, social impact and DEI," Avelluto said. "I strive to create the best possible environment for people to be engaged, authentic, healthy and inspired. We will aim to continue to develop the full potential of employees within MRI, while fostering a working environment that enables the company to attract and retain the best talent in the real estate technology sector."

Popelka joins the MRI board with her own focus on people and culture. She served as President of SAP Success Factors, leading strategic direction, customer success, and business health for SAP's largest cloud line of business. Popelka's international work experience contributes a wealth of knowledge around driving client centricity, supporting growth, and creating value in new markets. She is passionate about shaping a people-centric culture and recently published a book, Experience, Inc.: Why Companies that Uncover Purpose, Create Connection, and Celebrate Their People Will Triumph. The Wall Street Journal bestseller offers readers a deep dive into what makes an unparalleled employee experience, why it makes people want to join organizations, and how companies can create it.

In addition to Popelka, MRI's Board also includes Patrick Ghilani and key representatives from the company's three investment groups: TA Associates, GI Partners, and Harvest Partners.

