NICKELODEON AND THE PINKFONG COMPANY TO DEBUT BRAND-NEW BABY SHARK FLOAT AND BALLOON AT THE 96TH ANNUAL MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE®

Nickelodeon's Iconic Franchises Blue's Clues & You!, SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol® and The Smurfs to Reprise Appearances at the Parade

Share it: @Nickelodeon @NickJr

Click HERE to download artwork

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon and The Pinkfong Company will celebrate this Thanksgiving with a brand-new float balloon hybrid element, featuring characters from the globally beloved preschool property Baby Shark, that will make its debut at the 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®. The 18-foot-long float will feature an underwater seascape that includes members of the Shark family, as well as starfish and various species of anemone. Following behind the float on Parade day will be a larger-than-life 25-foot-long Baby Shark balloon that will soar down the streets of New York City with approximately 100-lbs of upward lift.

Nickelodeon Logo (PRNewswire)

Baby Shark is the newest addition to Nickelodeon's roster of iconic franchises featured in the annual extravaganza, including the return of the Blues Clues & You! float and SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol (produced by Spin Master Entertainment) and The Smurfs balloons.

"The Macy's Parade is always thrilled to welcome a new Nickelodeon property to our iconic event," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "The Baby Shark dynamic balloon and float hybrid is incredibly unique to the Parade and will undoubtedly amaze families as it travels down the streets of New York City this Thanksgiving."

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved holiday spectacle that kids and families across the U.S., as well as millions of spectators who line the streets of New York City, look forward to every year," said Veronica Hart, Executive Vice President, Global Franchise Planning and Consumer Products Marketing, Paramount Global. "With the addition of Baby Shark to a lineup that includes global hits SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Blues Clues & You! and The Smurfs, Nickelodeon is bringing its most iconic characters, who appeal to the entire family--from preschoolers to tweens and teens and parents, to the Parade route to help ring in the holiday season."

Nickelodeon's playful pup Blue will return to the annual holiday parade with an updated look that includes a 22-foot-tall Blue wearing an 'I "Paw" New York' t-shirt, atop a float inspired by the look and feel of the brand-new Blue's Clues & You! movie, Blue's Big City Adventure, which follows Josh and Blue as they head to New York City to audition for a big Broadway musical. With all-new original songs and choreography, the Nickelodeon Animation-produced musical spectacular will premiere on Nov. 18, exclusively on Paramount+.

The 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will also feature fan-favorite Nickelodeon returning elements: SpongeBob SquarePants, with his 18th appearance in the parade, taking to the sky once again with his pet snail Gary in tow; PAW Patrol's Chase character balloon, showing the citizens of New York City that "Chase is on the case!;" and Papa Smurf, who will once again take to the New York City skyline to help viewers smurf up some holiday cheer.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC and stream on Peacock, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, from 9 a.m.-Noon, in all time zones.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, a brand-new special Halloween episode of Baby Shark's Big Show! "The Treat Goblin/Baby Super Shark" will premiere at 11:00am ET/PT on Nickelodeon. In "The Treat Goblin," Goldie's reputation as a great party hostess is on the line when she forgets to buy treats for her guests; and Vigo' plots to turn every fishy in Carnivore Cove into babies in "Baby Super Shark."

About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. For more than 95 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit our website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nickelodeon