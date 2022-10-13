PressPlay Completed Series B Funding to Accelerate its Business Expansion

Expanding with three primary strategies and planning to apply for the emerging stock market in 2023

TAIPEI, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PressPlay, the first Influence Economy Group in Taiwan, announced that it had completed Series B Funding with several hundred million. PressPlay plans to use the investment to expand the overseas business, enlarge the organization, optimize the online learning platform experience, and accelerate its influence ecosystem's growth with three cores: entertainment, brand, and knowledge. PressPlay also plans to apply for the emerging stock market in Taiwan in 2023 to extend its global influence through the power of the capital market.

PressPlay expects to grow 50% in 2022 with the three cores

PressPlay was established in 2016 and introduced services closely connected to everyone's daily life. PressPlay has created its influence ecosystem in three core areas: entertainment, brand, and knowledge.

Entertainment influence: PressPlay now has exclusive contracts with 36 creators in Taiwan and Hong Kong, of which 9 have over 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Brand influence: Collaborated with several creators since 2019 to incubate lifestyle product brand IPs and launched brands across the beverage, bakery, Korean cuisine, and Taiwanese cuisine markets to build its consumption brand territory continuously.

Knowledge influence: PressPlay Academy (PPA) has built the most advanced online learning platform in Taiwan with influence power and technology and provides diverse learning methods and content.

PressPlay Group achieved $1400 million in gross revenue in 2021 and created a 93% annual growth rate with its business expansion.

"PressPlay starts with agency management, creator brand management, and online learning platform and continues to create different business models to support the monetization of creator influence. IPO is our next step and goal. In the future, we will not only expand our business territory but expect to share more business opportunities with the creators, launch more brands, and create a healthy equation for growing to expand the influence ecosystem. For 2022, I'm confident that we will grow over 50% as a group," Co-founder Rob Kuo said.

PressPlay announces three major strategies and accelerates overseas expansion. PressPlay officially announced IPO as its next step. PressPlay will keep strengthening the existing strategies and focus on three primary strategies:

Overseas Expansion: Since the launch of the creator agency business in Hong Kong in 2019, PressPlay has created an average of 33% annual growth rate. PressPlay will further introduce its monetization business model for creators to overseas markets and aggressively increase overseas collaboration opportunities. Cross-business profit maximization: The entertainment sector covers creator agency management, content marketing, social commerce, and co-branding. PressPaly also launched Next Master business to focus on creating online courses for creators and will enhance the collaboration with knowledge content business (PressPlay Academy) to maximize cross-business profits. Online learning platform "double-perfection": PressPlay Academy brings "double-perfection" to the platform. It has enhanced video shooting quality and created a "perfect" learning experience with AI technology, covering the learning mechanism, interactive experience, learning tools, creator content evaluation, etc., to maximize the value of technology.

PressPlay co-founder Dennis Lin said: "PressPlay Academy will become a platform combining technology, learning, and content creation this year. We strive to optimize the learning experience and challenge to provide the best video quality among the online learning platforms in Taiwan. We will continue to expand overseas collaboration opportunities, including cross-border business development and sales, not being restricted by topics, boundaries, and standards, and create a dynamic online learning academy globally to be the leading brand in the market."

