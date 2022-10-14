BrinxTV Interview: Momma Jarrett Claps Back at Tom Brady, comes up with best t-shirt ever: "I WANT MY SACK BACK!"

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Jarrett sacked Tom Brady fair and square last Sunday. However, the referee, Jerome Boger, didn't see it that way. After a brief conversation with Brady, Boger threw a flag on Grady and called "Roughing the passer", a 15-yard penalty that subsequently lent a hand to the Bucs sealing a victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Grady Jarret's Mother, Elisha, Sits Across from "Brady Sack" Ref on Plane!

In an explosive interview on "The NIL House", a new show on Brinx.tv , hosted by Rob Vaka and John Brenkus, Elisha Jarrett (Grady's mother) shared the story about what happened after the game that falls squarely in the "Truth is indeed stranger than fiction" category.

Following the devastating loss, for the first time ever, Elisha did not go to the post game family section where she usually meets Grady. "I knew he was hot about the terrible call." She added, "Also, I had great respect for Tom Brady. He is The G.O.A.T. at his position for a reason. But after I saw him kicking my boy (Grady) several times in the game, I was so surprised by his actions that I momentarily lost respect for him. Grady is always a class act. We don't play that way!"

And then in a twist of fate that proves God must have a sense of humor, Elisha said, "When I boarded the plane to fly home, I had my grandbaby in my arms and took a seat. And guess who was sitting across from me- The Ref who made that terrible call!"

Yes, that's right. After making one of the highest profile and most controversial calls this season against Grady Jarrett, Jerome Boger sat across from Grady Jarrett's mother. Elisha said, "After everything that happened in that game, watching Brady kick my son and having that horrible penalty called, all I could think to myself was 'I WANT MY SACK BACK!'"

And there it is. The T-shirt slogan of the century for football fans. Elisha said, "All the TVs on the plane were showing the replay and the commentators were just destroying the ref. So I didn't really have to say anything. He knew who I was and that I wasn't happy. So I just took the high road. He knows what he did. I didn't have to say anything. But I do want my sack back."

