Midea Announces Upgraded Sustainability Strategy at Chillventa 2022, with Focus on Solutions Designed to Empower Consumers for Green Living

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The impacts of climate change have transformed customer behaviours, leading to a wave of a green revolution. Against this background, Smart home global leader Midea ("the Company") takes another stride in its longstanding promise to help consumers to establish more eco-friendly lifestyles and home spaces by unveiling its upgraded sustainability strategy for its green products at Chillventa 2022.

(PRNewswire)

"Global warming and the energy crisis have driven us to rethink our product development and supply chain strategy as we continue to seek innovative ways to reduce the carbon footprint of Midea's products and reinforce our commitment towards carbon neutrality goal. At the heart of Midea's new green strategy is a strengthened focus on energy efficiency and smart energy management, which we believe are the two answers to helping our customers cut energy bills while improving home comfort," said Thomas Kunnig, Product Manager of Midea Germany.

Targeting the waste heat from air- conditioners, Midea will be spearheading the development of a new system that can recover concentrated heat from an air conditioner and recycle it for hot-water supply. The new technology can significantly benefit users, especially those living in areas where air conditioners operate for the majority of the year, as a reliable and low-cost solution that provides hot water with much lower power consumption.

With the theme around "Midea has an idea", the company has also showcased its whole suite of new green solutions designed to reduce power consumption in its products, including the heat recovery system CirQ, the energy-saving technology Tesseraction, as well as a new eco-friendly split air conditioner Breezeless E. In highlighting its latest effort in addressing environmental concerns and tackling climate change, Midea demonstrated its devotion to emission-cutting innovation and its customer-centric business strategy that prioritizes the needs of users to meet their ever-evolving lifestyles.

(PRNewswire)

At the event, Midea was also granted the world's first Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for air conditioning products on the International EPD System and received a Product Carbon Footprint Certification from the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) company TÜV SÜD. The certificate, which is based on the evaluation and verification of the carbon footprint and energy consumption of a product over its entire lifecycle, offers detailed and transparent information on the sustainability and environmental impact of Midea's air conditioners, underscoring Midea's technology prowess in green tech, innovative climate-conscious design, as well as its forward-looking sustainability strategy.

Over the past few years, Midea has redoubled its push to promote and develop low-carbon and energy-efficient products. Extending its efforts for environmental protection, Midea designed a new range of eco-friendly products powered by its propriety frequency conversion technology and smart algorithms, which enable the brand to become a go-to brand for a new generation of global customers. As of 2021, over 2.1 million Midea's R290 new refrigerant air conditioners have rolled off the production lines and entered the market.

(PRNewswire)

"Sustainability is at the forefront of our business strategy, guiding us to explore and pioneer innovative approaches to product design, material sourcing, manufacturing, logistics and recycling and services, which are now the six pillars of Midea's green ecosystem. We believe our focus on energy efficiency and heat recovery is a new way to reduce dependence on fossil fuel, a more clean and sustainable solution enabling global users to create healthy and comfortable home environments" said Thomas Kunnig, Product Manager of Midea Germany.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Midea Group