TEAMSTERS MOURN LOSS OF LOCAL 391 MEMBER, RALEIGH POLICE OFFICER GABRIEL TORRES

Torres Protected His Community Courageously, Selflessly Throughout Career

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is mourning the loss of Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, a member of the Raleigh Police Protective Association, an affiliate of Teamsters Local 391. Torres gave his life during the tragic shooting on Oct. 13 in East Raleigh.

"Officer Gabriel Torres made the ultimate sacrifice on his way to work, where he went every day to uphold the oath he took: to protect and serve his neighbors, his friends, and all those he held dear in the City of Raleigh," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "There are no words that can fill the void in the hearts of those left behind."

"Gabriel Torres embodied the core values of the Raleigh Police Department — service, courage, fairness, integrity and compassion," said Carl Bailey, President of the Teamsters Law Enforcement League. "From his time in the military to his service as a law enforcement professional, Officer Torres lived his entire adult life as a hero and dedicated guardian — both of his country and his community. Teamsters everywhere can honor him by following the example he set."

In addition to being a law enforcement professional and a veteran, Torres was a husband, and father to a two-year old girl. The Teamsters encourage making a donation to assist his family during their time of immense grief at https://gofund.me/c575e425.

