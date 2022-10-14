Viettel 'Make-in-Vietnam' Cloud Computing To Gain Market Share at Home

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Group officially launched the Viettel Cloud Ecosystem, affirming its position as the largest cloud computing service provider in Vietnam and enabling enterprise clients globally with personalized and specialized solutions, to accelerate enterprise-wide cloud enabled transformations. This event confirmed Vietnam's determination to ride global trend of digital transformation.

In the digital economy development strategy, Vietnam sets a target to have 100 percent of government agencies using cloud computing by 2025, and 70 percent of Vietnam's businesses using cloud computing services provided by Vietnamese firms.

Currently, Vietnamese enterprises account for only 20% of the cloud computing market share while 80% belongs to foreign companies. Viettel Cloud can address the issue through comprehensive suite of cloud computing services with tightening cybersecurity.

Viettel Cloud has the largest data center infrastructure in Vietnam with 13 data centers, 9.000 racks and 60.000 m2 gross floor area. In 2025, Viettel Cloud will be invested over 400 million USD to expand the scale to 17.000 racks. Following the roadmap, in 2030, the total investment can reach 1.6 billion USD with 34.000 racks, meeting international standard.

Viettel Cloud proudly presents the ultra-wideband connection with the largest fiber optic backbone cable systems in Indochina, 5 international undersea cable routes and 500,000km of fiber optic cable covering 63 provinces.

Viettel Cloud offers most trusted end-to-end security meeting security requirements for E-commerce, and is the only company in Vietnam accredited by SOC 1,2,3 Certification of American Institute of CPAs.

Viettel Cloud applies cutting-edge technology with open-source codes such as OpenStack, Kubernetes, Ceph, Prometheus, Grafana, committing to the highest stability. Viettel engineers also directly build, own and deploy these open source codes.

Viettel Cloud unleashes an avalanche of offerings, with a total of more than 70 products and services ranging from server hosting, to AI platform and IoT platform.

This ecosystem includes 5 groups: Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platform, Cloud Software, Consulting, Deployment & Operation, Colocation.

Looking ahead, Viettel Cloud will continue to enable industries through Infrastructure as a Service, Technology as a Service, and Expertise as a Service, to unleash digital with Everything as a Service and make cloud services accessible to everyone, build the cloud foundation for an intelligent world.

At the ceremony, Tao Duc Thang - Chairman and General Director of Viettel Group affirmed: "Viettel commits that every citizen, household, organization and enterprise will have a data warehouse on Viettel's cloud computing platform. Viettel is committed to universalizing cloud computing like the way we have universalized telecommunication services, bringing mobile phones to all Vietnamese."

Delivering speech at the event, Minister of Information and Communication, Nguyen Manh Hung, affirmed "The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) acknowledges Viettel's efforts in the "Make-in-Vietnam strategy" and highly appreciates Viettel Cloud's infrastructure. Viettel has accompanied the Government and the MIC in several digital solutions such as the National Immunization Information System, the PC-COVID application, the surveillance cameras for medical facilities, etc., contributing to Vietnam's successful battle against the pandemic. Viettel Cloud is not only about providing specific solutions but also fueling cloud adoption and digital transformation aspiration in Vietnam."

