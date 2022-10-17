Honda Aircraft Company Reveals Latest Aircraft - the HondaJet Elite II

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company today revealed the "HondaJet Elite II" at the 2022 National Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), a new upgraded aircraft that features a host of key advancements in performance and comfort. The company also announced the introduction of automation technologies.

Through Honda Aircraft Company's constant pursuit of innovation, the HondaJet Elite II is the fastest, highest, and farthest flying aircraft in its class, achieving a whole new level of performance that redefines what it means to be a very light jet. With an expanded range of 1,547 nm, the Elite II now extends HondaJet's reach to more destinations while maintaining its position as the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class. The addition of ground spoilers completes the performance upgrades, optimizing takeoff and landing field performance.

"The HondaJet Elite II once again pushes the boundaries of its category on all fronts of performance, comfort, and style," said Hideto Yamasaki, President & CEO of Honda Aircraft Company. "We are also excited to take our aircraft forward on the journey of automation by bringing new technologies to the market next year."

With the announcement of its journey of automation, Honda Aircraft Company also plans to introduce Autothrottle and Emergency Autoland by the end of 2023. This direction encapsulates the continuous effort to improve the HondaJet through automation, augmentation, and situational awareness technologies, to enhance operational safety and reduce pilot workload while aligning with global Honda's commitment to advances in safety technology.

The HondaJet Elite II features a fully redesigned cabin and the introduction of two new interior design options – Onyx and Steel, featuring new surface materials and colors. The cabin redesign led to a modern luxury of flight experience with a holistic approach to comfort that includes a nose to tail acoustic treatment, creating a tranquil space for both passengers and pilots.

Outside, the Elite II introduces a bold new Black Edition paint scheme that further differentiates the ramp appeal of the aircraft.

Key new features of the HondaJet Elite II

Performance

Range: 1,547 nautical miles* 1

New Ground Spoiler: optimizes takeoff and landing field performance with increased weight

Avionics Technology

Building on the highly customized HondaJet avionics suite based on the Garmin® G3000, the Elite II introduces several new advanced features enabling more automation and augmentation, which enhances operational safety and reduces pilot workload for more efficient operations, while bringing new technologies to HondaJet customers.

Stabilized Approach – assists the pilot with aural and visual alerts to maintain a stable aircraft state on approach.

Autothrottle* 2 – reduces pilot workload through the automation of power management based on desired flight characteristics through all phases of flight, allowing for more precise and efficient performance from the aircraft (available first half of 2023).

Emergency Autoland*2 – Garmin Autoland activates in an emergency situation to autonomously control and land the aircraft without human intervention (available second half of 2023).

New Styling Options

New "Black Edition"

New Black Sable signature exterior paint schemes

New Corporate Scheme Design

New Interior Options and Other Upgraded Features

New Interior colors

New aisle flooring with a hardwood herringbone and plank patterns* 2

Acoustic Enhancement: nose to tail acoustic treatment for a tranquil cabin experience

Sheepskin covers available for pilot seats* 2

Additional 3-inches of legroom configuration available for crew seat with extended seat track* 2

Interior multi-color LED lighting with soft indigo nighttime setting

Ground illumination on the main entry door

Integrated exterior lights

*1: NBAA IFR, 4 occupants

*2: optional

About the HondaJet Elite II

The HondaJet Elite II is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The HondaJet Elite II incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing, and composite fuselage. The aircraft is also powered by the GE Honda Aero Engines HF120. All of these advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The aircraft sets the standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and highly customized Garmin® G3000 avionics suite.

Honda Aircraft continues to be committed to improving lives through personal mobility, while living in a sustainable society. The HondaJet Elite II remains significantly more fuel efficient, with lower greenhouse gas emissions than all other similarly sized twin-engine business jets. Certified for single pilot operations, the HondaJet Elite II continues to live up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality, and value.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

