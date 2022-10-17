Kensington Vanguard Tapped as an Exclusive Provider for CondoTek Platform

New KVCondo Division to service national lenders

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, is pleased to announce the roll out of the new KVCondo Division ("KVCondo") led by veteran national underwriter, Clint Cintron and national operations manager, Matt Kornfeld.

KVCondo was formed after being selected as one of the preferred national title insurance providers for CondoTek's lender services platform that specializes in condominium document acquisition and lending compliance. CondoTek, led by industry veteran Orest Tomaselli, conducted a national search for preferred title insurance partners and selected KV for its institutional platform and best-in-class servicing and underwriting capabilities.

Jarett Fein, Co-CEO of Kensington Vanguard said, "We are very excited to partner with Orest and the CondoTek team for what is sure to be a groundbreaking tech platform that will change the way lenders handle loan review, compliance and servicing of condo transactions. KVCondo will specialize exclusively in the production, underwriting and closing of condominium loans nationally."

The partnership represents another strategic alliance for KV and further enhances its national footprint. KV's platform, infrastructure and technology complement CondoTek's experience and reputation in the space and creates a unique opportunity to grow a division around one of the fastest growing assets classes in the country.

Orest Tomaselli, President of Project Review at CondoTek, added, "We are looking forward to our partnership with KV which will provide even more support and value-add to our lender clients. We have built our business on exemplary service to our lender clients, and I am thrilled to work with the KVCondo team which has demonstrated their similar client servicing standards. This partnership will give our clients even more capacity and resources to focus on servicing their clientele while we centralize the title ordering process through our CondoTek platform."

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

Commercial Division i s a market leader in handling the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of property owners, developers, REITs, private equity funds, law firms, family offices and institutional lenders.





Residential Division provides title and settlement services for residential purchases and refinances driven by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.





1031 Exchange Services Division, operating under the brand Legal 1031 Exchange, employs seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists. This subsidiary provides clients and their advisors with unparalleled IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services, enabling them to preserve wealth and achieve their business goals through the deferral of the capital gains tax they would recognize upon the sale of their investment property.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City, has offices in AL, AZ, DC, FL, GA, KY, NJ, NY, NC, PA, TN, TX and VA. It is one of the largest full-service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the U.S. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard provides commercial and residential title insurance, settlement, escrow and 1031 exchange services. After a strategic investment by Stone Point Capital in 2016, Kensington Vanguard continued to be a consolidator driven by industry leadership and financial strength. In March of 2022, KV was acquired by Truist Insurance Holdings, the sixth largest insurance broker in the U.S. To learn more about Kensington Vanguard, please visit www.kvnational.com.

