MDOTM LAUNCHES Sphere: THE AI-POWERED PLATFORM FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDOTM, the global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for institutional investors, launches Sphere: a no-code platform that leverages AI to provide unbiased investment inputs and manage portfolios. MDOTM's new solution allows investment professionals to easily integrate AI into their investment process to perform data analysis, build market views, and create forward-looking investment portfolios.

The new solution – exclusively for institutional investors – was presented following a successful pre-launch phase that involved over 15 financial institutions (including banks, insurance companies, asset managers and family offices) using the platform over the past year to support their investment decisions.

Every day, Sphere analyses millions of market, fundamental, and macroeconomic data points to study market regimes and provide unbiased market views across asset classes, geographies, and sectors to support asset allocation and portfolio management.

Tommaso Migliore, CEO & Co-founder of MDOTM, commented: "We see the future of asset management heading towards a closer integration of technology with human experience. Sphere is the result of AI's latest evolutions and the experience that MDOTM has gained over the years working alongside its institutional clients. Our no-code platform allows investment professionals to integrate the inputs provided by AI to monitor market trends, create, and rebalance portfolios, all whilst taking into account personalised views and scenario analyses."

MDOTM advises numerous financial institutions, supporting their investment process and the development of new investment solutions, such as AI-driven discretionary mandates, funds and certificates. Thanks to its team of over 50 physicists, data scientists, and finance professionals, MDOTM is among the world's largest AI-focused investment teams.

For more information visit www.mdotm.eu/platform

About MDOTM:

MDOTM's mission is to support financial institutions' investment process through efficient and bespoke AI-Driven investment solutions. Its clients in asset and wealth management, insurance and banking benefit from its scientific approach and advanced technology. The company was founded by CEO and Chief Scientist Tommaso Migliore and Federico Mazzorin, with the belief that combining AI and the scientific method offers an edge in today's complex financial markets. With a team of over 50 professionals across London and Milan, MDOTM's technology supports more than $60 billion. For more information: info@mdotm.eu

