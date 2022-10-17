Omnicom Elevates Andrea Lennon to Chief Client Officer

Lennon previously served as President of Critical Mass

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced the appointment of Andrea Lennon to the new role of Chief Client Officer, effective immediately.

Lennon will be responsible for leading Omnicom's multi-disciplinary solutions for enterprise clients, including the company's Global Client Leaders (GCL) Group that manages and orchestrates client solutions across Omnicom's leading agencies and practice areas.

As Chief Client Officer, Lennon will focus on transformative marketing solutions and capabilities that drive business results for global enterprise clients. In partnership with her GCL team, she will accelerate solutions that draw on the Group's best talent while expertly integrating Omnicom's leading capabilities in data, creative, media, communications and technology.

Lennon has built a strong track record in marketing transformation at Critical Mass, Omnicom's digital experience design agency, where she spent seven years working in Asia, Europe and the US prior to being named President two years ago. She held previous positions at R/GA and WPP, leading omnichannel brand communications for top global brands in the health and financial space.

"In a transformed consumer world, our enterprise clients increasingly want fully integrated service solutions that seamlessly draw on our best talent and capabilities from every discipline. Our GCL community of client leaders have been at the center of our success in this area," said Daryl Simm, President and Chief Operating Officer of Omnicom Group. "Andrea's skills in building high performing, digitally native teams are ideal in taking our business impact to the next level."

"I hope to bring new perspective to the amazing work our client leaders are doing for Omnicom's global clients," said Lennon. "I'm most excited about the opportunity to accelerate the delivery of connected solutions across the Omnicom portfolio and drive meaningful growth for our client partners."

Based in New York, Lennon is passionate about promoting equity and inclusion, advancing diversity goals and enacting bias training. In her off hours, she supports young talent through the British Interactive Media Association (BIMA), Who's Your Momma and Omniwomen.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

