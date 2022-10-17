PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP TO HOST THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers announced today the hosting of its third quarter 2022 financial results conference call as follows:

WHEN: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 TIME: 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) PHONE: Participants should dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Domestic (844) 200-6205 International (929) 526-1599 Access code: 814779

The call will follow the release that morning of third quarter 2022 earnings for Penske Automotive Group and will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. This simultaneous webcast may be accessed through the Investors section on the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through November 2, 2022 by dialing:

Domestic (866) 813-9403 International (929) 458-6194 Access code: 786183

A rebroadcast of the conference call will also be available through the Investors section of www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately two hours after completion of the live broadcast.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 390,000 vehicles providing innovative transportation, supply chain and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact:

Shelley Hulgrave Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer 248-648-2812 shulgrave@penskeautomotive.com Anthony Pordon Executive Vice President - Investor Relations

and Corporate Development

248-648-2540 tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

