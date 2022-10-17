Watercrest Associates Weather the Storm of Hurricane Ian for the Residents of Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the path of Hurricane Ian pointed right towards their doorsteps, the dedicated associates of Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care stepped forward to ensure their residents received comfort and care in the wake of the storm.

With Hurricane Ian tracking towards Central Florida, the dedicated team of associates at Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care gathered at the community days prior to ensure the safety and care of all residents during the storm. (PRNewswire)

As weather reports suggested Hurricane Ian would make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Tampa, the path showed Watercrest Spanish Springs and their surrounding areas of Central Florida receiving the ensuing winds and rainfall in the coming days.

The amazing team of associates at Watercrest Spanish Springs gathered at the community prior to the start of impending weather, preparing their residents and community with a thorough plan of readiness.

"The path of the storm is beyond our control, but we can do everything in our power to be prepared for situations that may arise," says Kathy Wiederhold, Executive Director. "Watercrest Spanish Springs has an amazing cadre of servant leaders who work tirelessly for our residents and associates to ensure everyone's needs are met."

As Hurricane Ian passed across the state of Florida, Watercrest Spanish Springs only experienced strong winds and rain, but no loss of power. After the storm passed, Executive Chef Matthew Levinson displayed his true servant leadership, loading his truck full of 5-gallon containers of water the dining associates had prepared in case of power loss. Chef Matthew drove them to South Florida, delivering them to a shelter of displaced residents who expressed their utmost appreciation for the kind gesture.

"We are so proud of this team and all of our Watercrest leadership throughout the Southeast who ensured that our residents, associates and communities as a whole were staffed and prepared for a powerful weather event. It demonstrates the true dedication of our leaders to the residents that they serve," says Johnita Jackson, Regional Director of Clinical Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest Spanish Springs is an assisted living and memory care community located in the area of Central Florida known as 'The Villages.' Operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, the community offers outstanding caregivers and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Watercrest Spanish Springs is located at 930 Alverez Avenue in Lady Lake, Fla. For information, please contact the community at 352-604-5140.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

