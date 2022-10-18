America's Warrior Partnership and Vehicles for Veterans Collaborate to Benefit Military Veterans

AWP's partnership with leading car donation organization grows in impact

AUGUSTA, Ga., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) and Vehicles for Veterans, a subsidiary of Car Donation Foundation, announce the results of July – September 2022, third quarter of collaboration- $76,817.98. Starting in January 2022, AWP and Vehicles for Veterans began working together to raise money and generate support for veterans through car and vehicle donations. Their total collaborative effort has raised $353,318.30. Today, Vehicles for Veterans and their collaborating partners announce they have raised over $30,204,831.99 since their inception in 2015.

"We believe this partnership is a game changer for veterans," said Jim Lorraine, president and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership. "Vehicles for Veterans doesn't just help both ordinary Americans and veterans raise money; most importantly, it donates vehicles and funds to help veterans who most need our support. We're thrilled by the results of our partnership so far, and want to encourage more people to donate through Vehicles for Veterans and help make a difference."

Vehicles for Veterans uses its tax-exempt vehicle donation program designed with veterans in mind. Proceeds from vehicle donations are given to a wide variety of programs and partners.

"America's wounded heroes deserve help, and vehicle donations are a way to help them that also helps everyone who donates," said Loren Dorshow Executive Director of Car Donation Foundation. "We're always happy to experience growth in donations, and look forward to the future of what our program and partnership with AWP can do for America's veterans."

About America's Warrior Partnership

America's Warrior Partnership is committed to partnering with communities to prevent veteran suicide. We fill the gaps between veteran service organizations by helping nonprofits connect with veterans, their families, and caregivers. Our programs bolster nonprofit efficacy, improving their results, and empowering their initiatives. Increasing the quality of veterans' lives, thus helping to end veteran suicide.

About Vehicles for Veterans

Car Donation Foundation is a 501(c)(3) vehicle donation organization d/b/a Vehicles For Veterans which supports disabled and other veteran programs across the U.S. with the proceeds from vehicle donations. Vehicles For Veterans donors receive free towing and a tax-deductible receipt.

