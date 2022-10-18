E78 Partners Acquires Macronet

Firm to deliver technology expense management solutions to the large-and-growing customer base of E78, a leading provider of CFO services to portfolio companies and private equity sponsors

OAKBROOK, Ill., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E78 Partners, a leading provider of finance, accounting and technology solutions for middle-market businesses and financial sponsors, announced today that it has acquired Macronet, a value-added services distributor and IT and telecom consulting firm.

Macronet will operate as a service line under E78's Technology Management and Advisory business unit formally known as Profit Enhancement Systems (PES) which is focused on increasing profits by eliminating clients' technology and communications overspend while optimizing their voice, data, wireless and related IT systems. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

As part of the E78 organization, Macronet's team of agents will focus on marketing E78's suite of solutions designed to support clients' finance organizations. Additionally, Macronet will expand its network of independent agents to support delivering E78's services to Macronet's clients.

E78 sees the acquisition of Macronet as a paradigm that other communications agencies can follow to realize their full potential. "With the addition of Macronet, you see our growth strategy and commitment to investing in value-added capabilities and service offerings in action," said John Signa, founder and CEO of E78 Partners. "We are making good on our goal of distinguishing ourselves as the single-source success partner for essential business services across the office of the CFO that drive value to middle-market companies and their financial sponsors, and we encourage other agencies who want to be a part of this journey to explore how they can benefit from a relationship with us, too.

E78's acquisition of Macronet is unique for an industry that has experienced previous attempts at consolidation. "Plenty of others have acquired technology expense management firms before, but nobody has come up with a successful formula to do it – until now," said John Cataldo, founder of PES and now executive managing director and head of E78's Technology Management and Advisory business unit. "What we are building is unprecedented in the industry: we are bringing together a full suite of operational and strategic CFO services to offer one of the most compelling and comprehensive value propositions to our client partners."

"Joining E78 was a remarkably easy decision for us," said Scott Bryan, founder and president of Macronet. "E78 gives us advantages that nobody else in the business can even come close to. They're experienced at integrating businesses like ours, so we knew it would be a smooth, well-managed transition. Everyone in the organization from their financial sponsors on down have an energetic growth strategy that's focused on bringing a unique value proposition to the market."

About E78 Partners

E78 partners with portfolio companies and their financial sponsors to deliver enterprise solutions that improve the efficiency and performance of their finance operations. E78 provides a comprehensive suite of accounting, finance, technology, outsourcing and cost management solutions that improve performance, drive growth and help achieve clients' goals. The company was founded in 2016 and has more than 350 senior professionals. For more information, visit e78partners.com .

