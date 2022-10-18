Soaring Eagle Technologies Receives Latest Long Distance FAA Waiver for Commercial UAS Inspections

The waiver provides companies greater return on investment partnering with Soaring Eagle Technologies to conduct unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) operations beyond the pilot's visual line of sight (BVLOS)

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaring Eagle Technologies, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drone data collection company servicing critical infrastructure owners across the continental U.S., has obtained one of the first BVLOS Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) waivers to fly small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) commercial inspection missions under operational guidelines versus specific operations in restrained geographical areas. The newest BVLOS approval is nationwide and based on meeting operational parameters, not restricted to specific areas during specific time limits. This waiver allows Soaring Eagle Technologies clients to collect data such as high-resolution images or LiDAR more quickly and safely than with manned aviation.

Soaring Eagle Technologies has FAA approval to conduct infrastructure inspections with no geographic constraints. This means greater ROI for end-users. The inspection missions are faster, more efficient, more accurate, safer and cleaner. (PRNewswire)

Allows asset managers to gain information on the condition of assets with greater efficiency and return on investment.

The most recent FAA approval for flying BVLOS for commercial missions allows asset managers to partner with Soaring Eagle Technologies to inspect electric utility corridors and other critical infrastructure and collect information on the condition of assets or vegetation with greater efficiency and return on investment. This waiver enables commercial and industrial clients as well as utilities and other critical infrastructure managers to inspect large geographical areas, ranging from 800-3000 acres in a day for light detection and ranging (LiDAR) or photogrammetry, with a high degree of granularity.

The long-range BVLOS inspection is used to conduct vegetation and other audits as well as for detailed mapping over large geographical areas, all currently carried out by foot or via flying manned aircraft. BVLOS is a more competitive alternative for mapping large areas, including surveying land for large construction projects such as solar fields, electrical utility construction, and large-footprint buildings. BVLOS is also used for controlled burn overwatch, right-of-way audits, farming and agriculture, as well as other vast distance applications.

The veteran pilot recipient of the waiver is Noah Ruiz, Chief Pilot for Soaring Eagle Technologies. Ruiz stated, "This is big news for clients needing more efficient, reliable, greener and safer inspections of large geographic areas and critical infrastructure. The advanced technology is long-awaited for uses ranging from transmission and distribution, engineering and construction, and other critical infrastructure as well as for post-disaster assessments to recover power promptly and safely. There is high demand for the BVLOS inspection missions this waiver allows to conduct in one flight. Soaring Eagle has completed over 60 BVLOS missions across the country under SGI (special government interest) waivers, more than any other competitor. We currently have the capability to patrol up to 100 miles per day with each BVLOS sUAS in our fleet. This allows us to provide a cleaner and safer alternative to using fossil fuels. Asset owners can potentially save up to 30% when conducting BVLOS inspections compared to using manned aircraft—helicopters and airplanes—to do the same work."

Soaring Eagle Technologies has previously obtained approval to inspect up to 61 linear miles, one of the longest distances approved by the FAA for such commercial infrastructure and transmission and distribution inspections. The remote pilot-in-command (RPIC) missions leverage Iris Automation's advanced detect-and-avoid technology (DAA) system, Casia, the safety component that allows the long-range BVLOS flights. The FAA issues BVLOS waivers based on the proven safety standards and track record of the pilots and management.

About Soaring Eagle Technologies

Soaring Eagle Technologies is a minority and veteran-owned tech-enabled drone inspections company servicing the continental United States. Soaring Eagle is owned and operated by Houston-based Iapetus Holdings LLC (Iapetus), a privately held portfolio of energy and utility services businesses and alternative investments solving the world's most urgent needs around energy sustainability, efficiency, reliability, and safety. Iapetus' diverse lens drives strategic thinking, innovation, and an entrepreneurial vision to utility and energy problems by strengthening infrastructure, electric reliability, the economy, and future generations of professionals. Iapetus teams implement agile strategies to serve energy, utility, commercial and industrial companies. The Iapetus suite is a multimillion-dollar portfolio with more than 400 employees across eight offices, efficiently structured to deliver optimum results for clients. The operating companies include Iapetus Infrastructure Services, Atlas Commodities, Atlas Field Services, Atlas Retail Energy, Soaring Eagle Technologies, Gold Coast Utility Specialists, Hyperion Safety Environmental Solutions and the Unmanned Aviation Training Institute - UATI. In 2022, Iapetus Holdings ranks as the number one Houston Business Journal Veteran-Owned Business based on revenues and is listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Iapetus is the proud sponsor of a 501c3 non-profit, Atlas Scholars. For more information, visit Iapetus Holdings LLC.

Contact: S. Lechin

media@iapetusllc.com

832-993-6794

