Big Purple Dot Aligns with CoreLogic to Launch Transformative Mortgage Recruiting Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Purple Dot, provider of an ecosystem of mortgage marketing technologies has tapped CoreLogic ®, a leading global property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions provider, to launch a mortgage recruiting platform that provides detailed production data on loan originators (LOs) and a customer relationship management (CRM) service to help lenders in their recruiting efforts. The platform will be powered by CoreLogic data.

Using the most current and accurate data, and analytics per loan officer available in the industry, supplied by CoreLogic, and the framework of Big Purple Dot's lead management and CRM system, the new recruiting platform enables the mortgage industry to analyze a loan officer's, lender's and broker's loan production volume, loan type, number of loans generated and smartly reach out to them with technology tools such as video messaging, SMS and automated marketing, at scale, to engage top talent through all stages of the hiring process. The new platform also includes built-in contact information, including the originator's email address, cell phone number, and physical address.

"Our new product performs a deep dive into each loan originator's production metrics, providing unrivaled mortgage insight and technology to help loan originators not only hire but to also effectively forecast and operate their business," Big Purple Dot CEO Roxana Davidoff said.

"When it comes to mortgage CRM technology, Big Purple Dot is at the forefront," Brian Battaglia, executive, Property Intelligence at CoreLogic said. "Given Big Purple Dot's unique position as a mortgage CRM leader, this strategic alignment is an excellent opportunity to help loan originators make better choices when hiring LOs."

"CoreLogic is the nation's leader in mortgage data, so they were the ideal data source to help create the industry's most powerful recruiting platform," Davidoff said. "Not only does this new platform reflect our shared vision and goals, we believe it will also forever transform how mortgage lenders recruit top sales professionals."

According to Big Purple Dot, an independent mortgage banker has already used the platform to recruit originators and has since generated an additional $450 million in volume from those originators. The mortgage banker used a single text message CRM campaign.

"In today's challenging market, lenders need to know more loan production details when hiring prospects to ensure they will excel. This new recruiting platform gives lenders everything they need to know," Big Purple Dot President and Chief Technology Officer Aldo Sarmiento said.

Even after new loan originators are hired, the recruiting platform's CRM capabilities continue to help build on those relationships within the organization.

Read more about the new recruiting platform at http://recruit.bigpurpledot.com.

About Big Purple Dot

Irvine, California-based Big Purple Dot provides an ecosystem of marketing technologies and products that enable real estate professionals and mortgage originators to generate and manage customer relationships and grow business. At the heart of the Big Purple Dot ecosystem is a CRM lead management platform that leverages predictive analysis as well as personalized, prebuilt marketing content, automated marketing campaigns, and SMS/MMS video services—all in a single platform that additionally lets users connect with their partners and others on their team throughout each transaction. The Big Purple Dot App is available at the Apple Store and Google. To learn more, visit www.bigpurpledot.com.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading global property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources include over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance, and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

