Digiday names Social Native as "Best Influencer Marketing Platform" finalist in Digiday Technology Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digiday announced Social Native as a finalist for the "Best Influencer Marketing Platform" category in the 2022 Digiday Technology Awards.

Social Native - Best Influencer Marketing Platform 2022 Finalist, Digiday Technology Awards. Social Native’s proprietary software facilitates influencer campaigns, UGC collection and rights management, and showcases visual content through shoppable video galleries, paid media, email, outdoor advertising, and more. (PRNewswire)

The Digiday Technology Awards honors leading technology providers who are moving the needle to modernize media and marketing. The customer-focused awards cover all intersections of tech and digital marketing, with this year's focus on ecommerce, sustainability, and influencer marketing.

The shortlist was selected out of hundreds of nominations, ranking Social Native among the top influencer marketing companies—that are innovating the future of the creator economy.

The shortlist for "best influencer marketing platform" awards the influencer marketing platforms most effectively syndicating content across platforms to reach brand objectives.

Social Native is the only influencer marketing company with a combined offering of end-to-end UGC services awarded in this category. Its UGC and creator content discovery platform allows brands to personalize every stage of the consumer buying journey with targeted social content. Thousands of global brands like Adidas, LEGO, and National Geographic use Social Native to optimize ever-growing content demands across ecommerce and digital media.

Earlier this year, Social Native received distinction as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, joining the Inc. 5000 list . The company also headlined one of marketing's biggest events, Adweek's 2022 Social Media Week, with a keynote inspiring brands to future-proof social commerce.

The company is re-inventing the future of branded content by offering businesses an easy, automated solution to leverage organic creator content like TikToks and Reels across every stage of the ecommerce journey. Social Native's proprietary software facilitates influencer campaigns, UGC collection and rights management, and showcases visual content through shoppable video galleries, paid media, email, outdoor advertising, and more.

Contact Social Native to learn more and follow on LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Media Contact

claire.lin@socialnative.com

About Social Native

Social Native's mission is to help businesses grow by empowering creators to do what they love. Its UGC and influencer discovery platform allows brands to access and deploy the full-funnel value of authentic social content in every step of the consumer journey. 1500+ global brands like H&M, Sephora, and Microsoft use Social Native to build communities of ambassadors and influencers to share their brand stories at scale.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOCIAL NATIVE