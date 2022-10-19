NIM Group to Install Precision Cut-To-Length Line w/Hydraulic Cassette Leveler in Windsor, CO Facility

NORFOLK, Neb., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NIM Group, one of the nation's largest family-owned networks of steel service centers, is installing a new Red Bud Precision Cut-To-Length Line and Braner Hydraulic Cassette Leveler in the Norfolk Iron & Metal Windsor, Colorado processing facility. The processing-only facility provides products to all the NIM Group companies from the Midwest to the West Coast.

The state-of-the-art line levels and shears a wide range of products including aluminum and stainless steel as well as cold-rolled and coated material in gauges from .024" through .250" and in widths up to 72". This new capability expands NIM Group's ability to process heavy gauge non-ferrous products.

The addition of the new line will allow NIM Group and its family of companies to better meet customer expectations for precision cut sheet with custom orders and shorter lead times.

Installation of the new line is expected to start at the end of 2022 and be operational in first half of 2023.

NIM Group is comprised of Cd'A Metals, Metalwest, and Norfolk Iron & Metal and has locations throughout the U.S.

