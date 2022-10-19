Wisp Becomes The Largest, Most Accessible Telehealth Medical Abortion Care Provider in the U.S.

The sexual and reproductive health leader expands its most affordable & comprehensive medical abortion service, now available in nine states.

Wisp's telehealth medical abortion service is now available in Connecticut and New Mexico, in addition to California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Maine, New York, and Washington, which launched earlier this year.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisp, the leading sexual and reproductive health provider in the US, today became the largest, most accessible medical abortion provider in the country, offering its services in nine states: California, Connecticut, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Maine, New Mexico, New York, and Washington.

With an average shipping time of 1-2 business days and a $200 price point – 30% less expensive than the national average cost of medical abortion and no insurance required – Wisp is offering the fastest and most affordable services on the market. Having launched in California this summer and rolling out to Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Maine, and New York last month, the addition of Connecticut and New Mexico furthers Wisp's mission to make sexual and reproductive health more accessible.

"In the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, inequities in access to care have only deepened," said Ahmad Bani, CEO of Wisp. "By providing the most accessible abortion services in more states than ever, we're able to help alleviate a stressed healthcare system and allow patients to take ownership of their reproductive health with privacy and respect."

Wisp's medical abortion is delivered via a secure patient dashboard under the guidance of a doctor, for all eligible patients less than ten weeks into their pregnancy. The treatment is non-invasive and consists of oral medication to terminate a pregnancy. Wisp's medical and customer care teams are available 24/7 throughout treatment and recovery, included in the cost of service. This launch expands Wisp's suite of specialized services for sexual and reproductive health, from emergency contraception and birth control to bacterial vaginosis and herpes.

About Wisp

Wisp is a US technology leader and innovator aiming to make reproductive and sexual healthcare inclusive, cost-effective, and accessible for all. Wisp began by providing discreet sexual health treatments online and has grown to offer a comprehensive selection of products and telehealth services, including prescription medication, OTC prevention, primary care consultations, contraception delivery, and more. Wisp is a growing and profitable company and is majority-owned by WELL. To learn more, please visit hellowisp.com.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

Wisp is majority owned by WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL). WELL is a practitioner-focused digital health company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end-to-end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omnichannel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the company, please visit www.well.company.

