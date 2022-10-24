Rural Iowans to benefit from a sustainable, sun-powered future with the IRA

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As officials, policymakers, industry professionals, business owners and others across the U.S. analyze the details and opportunities of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Iowa Environmental Council joins with rural advocates to remind Iowans of the benefits a clean energy future can deliver to every community, large and small, across the state.

"The climate initiatives in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act give rural Iowans the unique and rare opportunity to lead the nation in the rapid conversion to clean energy and profit from it as well," says Kerri Johannsen, Energy Program Director with IEC. "The legislation provides financial incentives to add solar panels to farm buildings, rural homes, schools, and small businesses to capture the free energy of the sun to give people more control over their energy costs." These projects can bring jobs to local contractors and financial institutions.

The legislation also provides significant funding for an improved, resilient electrical grid for Iowa's clean power to be shipped, stored, and converted into fuels like liquid hydrogen for energy and storage. This activity would create new businesses and jobs in rural communities, says climate advocate and Marshalltown resident Dr. John M. Graether, MD, MSc. "Green liquid hydrogen is a versatile fuel far more valuable than is oil or natural gas because, when used as fuel for energy production or transportation, its only bi-product is water, not heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide and methane."

Graether encourages rural Iowans to get the facts about the Inflation Reduction Act and "get behind this remarkable opportunity and fully engage in this program for a bright, profitable and sustainable future on planet earth. Your children and grandchildren will honor you for it."

The Iowa Environmental Council will launch a new website, the The Iowa Energy & Infrastructure Funding Hub, in November. It will help Iowans better understand and access federal support for clean energy and resiliency projects. The Hub will provide current information and will be regularly updated with federal program details and deadlines, resources, and news about the success of local projects backed by the federal legislation. Visit IAFederalFunding.org to learn more.

Dr. John M. Graether, MD, MSc., is a retired ophthalmic surgeon who is the principal donor for the Graether Family Fund for Climate Science Advancement at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. Iowa State is the first university in the U.S. to offer a major in climate science. Dr. Graether takes sole responsibility for the content of this message.

The Iowa Environmental Council (IEC) is an alliance of diverse organizations and individuals working together to protect Iowa's natural environment. Founded in 1995, it is the largest and most comprehensive environmental coalition in the state. Through education, advocacy and coalition building, the Council raises awareness, generates action, and creates large-scale change that makes Iowa a better place to live, work and explore. Learn more at iaenvironment.org.

