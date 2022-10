NuVasive Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Third Quarter 2022 Results

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, announced today the Company will release its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after the market close.

NuVasive will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results of its financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-300-8521 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6026 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call and supplemental financial information of our third quarter 2022 results will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nuvasive.com. An audio replay of the call will be available until November 16, 2022. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. Please use pin number: 10172422. In addition, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of NuVasive's website.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release and the associated conference call and webcast that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, but are not limited to, the risk that NuVasive's net sales or earnings projections may turn out to be inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts; the risk of further adjustment to financial results or future financial expectations; unanticipated difficulty in selling products, generating net sales or producing expected profitability; and those other risks and uncertainties more fully described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

