ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP'S KELLY SCOTT NAMED TOP EMPLOYMENT LAWYER

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partner Kelly Scott has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a top employment attorney in Southern California.

"We are proud to have Kelly represent our firm with such a prestigious recognition," says Co-Managing Partner Randall Leff.

Scott is a Partner and chairs the firm's Employment Law Department. Scott's areas of practice include representation of employers in all types of employment matters, including class actions, wrongful termination, employment discrimination and harassment, retaliation, wage and hour claims, Private Attorneys General Act claims and advice and/or training for compliance.

According to the feature, Scott "is also an experienced investigator in various types of employment law-related complaints and problems, including, but not limited to, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, workplace violence, wage and hour issues, overtime exemptions, employee theft and various allegations of employee misconduct." He is "well-versed in pre-employment investigations and background checks and is frequently active in the interviewing and review process for hiring, terminating and improving the performance of employees," continues the feature. Scott has authored numerous published articles on employment law topics.

A frequently requested public speaker, Scott has provided seminars to such prestigious organizations as: The Professionals In Human Resources Association; California State University Northridge; The California Employer Advisory Council; The Association of Legal Administrators; The California Association of Joint Powers Authority; West LegalEdcenter; The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce; The Los Angeles County Bar Association; The Beverly Hills Bar Association; The State Bar of California – Annual Meeting of the Tax Bars; The California Bankers Association; The Southern California Tax & Estate Planning Forum; The Restaurant & Hospitality Association; The Business Retail Council; The CPA Administrators' Association; The Los Angeles County Medical Association; and Sterling Education Services, Inc.

Scott has been included on the Southern California Super Lawyers list, published in Los Angeles magazine, every year since 2006 and was recently recognized by Best Lawyers in America. Scott has served as the Chairman of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and was recognized by Angeleno magazine in the April 2014 issue as one of the "Faces of the Beverly Hills Centennial," celebrating past, present, and future business leaders, contributors, and tastemakers of the community. He is an approved MCLE provider, and a member of the State Bar of California. Scott maintains a Martindale-Hubbell peer review rating of AV Preeminent.

View original content:

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP