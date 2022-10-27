Pentera Named Winner in Black Unicorn Awards for 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the leader in automated security validation today announced that it has been named a winner in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022. The award is given to the 10 most innovative, successful infosec companies who are changing the landscape in cybersecurity. The winning companies all demonstrate high growth revenues and rapid trajectory through execution and market adoption.

"The existing cybersecurity paradigm is flawed. The current focus on vulnerability management does not enable companies to understand their true organizational risk and is therefore ineffective towards reducing exposure," said Aviv Cohen, CMO of Pentera. "By continuously challenging existing security controls in production, Pentera's platform validates the effectiveness of their security against real-world hacker tactics, enabling surgical remediation to reduce risk exposure. We're extremely honored to be named a Black Unicorn for 2022. Our selection is a reflection of the incredible work of the entire Pentera team and underscores the value that we are providing to the market."

Pentera's Automated Security Validation platform enables users to dramatically improve security readiness and ability to defend against cyber threats. Emulating the real-world techniques of hackers across the entire cyberattack kill-chain, Pentera continuously challenges existing cybersecurity controls to provide security teams with an actionable roadmap to reduce security exposure.

"We're pleased to name Pentera as a winner among the small, but elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our annual Black Unicorn awards," said Gary Miliefsky, Chairman & CEO of Cyber Defense Media group. "With the rate of cyberattacks continuing to rise around the world, the market needs innovative and dynamic solutions like Pentera's to meet the evolving challenges to our security."

About Pentera



Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. For more info, visit: pentera.io

About Cyber Defense Awards



This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 10th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists and winners for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-winners-for-2022/

