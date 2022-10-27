RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE® LAUNCHES $9.99 LUNCH MENU

Razzoo's leans further into value with $5 Chomps during Happy Hour

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® , the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans, has launched a new value menu centered around lunch. As guests face increased economic uncertainties, from inflation to tightened budgets, Razzoo's is here to remind guests that we have your back. Starting now, guests can enjoy $9.99 lunch entrees from 11 am – 3 pm every Monday – Friday.

"We know times have been tough and with inflation they continue to get tougher, we are excited to offer our guests a way to enjoy a great tasting bold and flavorful meal at great value," said Jeff Powell , Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "Providing great service and a fun and festive ambiance is the goal of the Razzoo's brand, and we are excited to go all in on delivering value to our guests at all hours of the day."

Razzoo's $9.99 lunch menu includes:

Jalapeno Catfish: Hand-battered, fried fillets with jalapeno cheese sauce over rice. It includes green beans and garlic toast.

Jambalaya Pasta: Andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp & fish tossed in a spicy tomato cream sauce over penne pasta, veggies, and a side of garlic toast.

Mid-Day Etoufee: With the choice of either chicken or shrimp, served in a rich, dark roux sauce with dirty rice and garlic toast.

Popcorn Shrimp Basket: popcorn shrimp, jalapeno hushpuppies and cherry mustard with a choice of one side.

Gumbeaux & Salad Combo: cup of Razzoo's famous gumbo, with a choice of either seafood or chicken & andouille sausage, paired with a side salad.

Pair the lunch special with Razzoo's recently launched All Day Everyday Sips, which encourages guests to enjoy $3 Miller Lite and Bud Light pints, $4 Modelo pints, $5 wine, and $5 Frozen Mardi Ritas™ and Frozen Hurrycane Hells™.

Guests can stick around and enjoy Razzoo's Happiest Hour $5 Chomps from 3 pm – 6pm. The $5 Chomps include Cajun Straws & Pickles (deep-fried pickles, onion straws and jalapeno slices), Pups & Pops (jalapeno hushpuppies and fried popcorn shrimp) and Hot Honey Pups (jalapeno hushpuppies dusted with Cajun spice and drizzled with honey).

For more information about Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, including its menu and locations, visit www.razzoos.com or keep up with all of the news on Facebook and Instagram .

